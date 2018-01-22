Broadway BUZZ

Manuel Puig's Kiss of the Spider Woman to Receive New Production at Menier Chocolate Factory
by Broadway.com Staff • Jan 22, 2018
Production art for "Kiss of the Spider Woman"
(Photo: Kate Morley PR)

A new adaptation of Manuel Puig's dark 1983 drama Kiss of the Spider Woman is slated to debut at London's Menier Chocolate Factory. Featuring a revised script by José Rivera and Allan Baker, the play will begin previews on March 8 with an opening slated for March 21. Laurie Sansom will direct.

Set in 1976 Buenos Aires in a cell at the Villa Devoto prison, Kiss of the Spider Woman follows the relationship between the revolutionary Valentin Arregui Paz and his cellmate Luis Alberto Molina, a homosexual who has been planted to sniff out the secrets of Valentin's Marxist group. Based on Puig's 1976 novel of the same name, Kiss of the Spider Woman was adapted into a Tony-winning musical by Terrence McNally, John Kander and Fred Ebb in 1993.

Casting for Kiss of the Spider Woman at the Menier Chocolate Factory will be announced at a later date. The production is scheduled to play a limited engagement through May 5.

