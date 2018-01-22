Broadway BUZZ

The Most Beautiful Thing in the World! Kinky Boots Celebrates 2,000 Performances
by Lindsey Sullivan • Jan 22, 2018
J. Harrison Ghee & Jake Shears
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)

With its ultra-catchy score, fabulous dance numbers and incredible performances, Broadway's Kinky Boots is always a party. And the Saturday matinee on January 20 was super special as the Tony-winning Best Musical marked its 2,000th Broadway performance. We can't even begin to imagine how many shoes and sequins the superb production has gone through since it opened at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre on April 4, 2013. A whole lot of amazing Lolas and Charlies have rocked the crimson kicks. J. Harrison Ghee and Scissors Sisters' Jake Shears snapped a fun shot at the end of the Saturday matinee with the audience. Here's to many more performances full of saying yeah, raising it up and encouraging audiences to strut their stuff! Check out the photo, and then catch Kinky Boots for yourself!

