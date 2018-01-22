Broadway BUZZ

Broadway Grosses: Waitress Stars Sara Bareilles & Jason Mraz Serve Up New House Record
The Biz
by Broadway.com Staff • Jan 22, 2018
Jason Mraz & Sara Bareilles
(Photo: Boneau/Bryan-Brown)

Determined audiences made their way to the Brooks Atkinson Theatre this past week for a first look at the adorable pairing of Waitress' songwriter Sara Bareilles appearing opposite Grammy winner Jason Mraz in his Broadway debut. The duo packed the theater with cheering crowds, filling the venue to 103.25% and setting a new house record of $1,608,291.60. Mraz will continue as Dr. Pomatter for a run through February 11 with Bareilles serving up pies as Jenna through February 25, so don't miss the chance to see these hit music makers teaming up on the Broadway stage.

Here's a look at who was on top—and who was not—for the week ending January 21:

FRONTRUNNERS (By Gross)
1. Hamilton ($3,096,068.00)
2. Springsteen on Broadway ($2,407,327.50)*
3. The Lion King ($1,852,483.00)
4. Dear Evan Hansen ($1,707,785.02)
5. Waitress! ($1,608,291.60)

UNDERDOGS (By Gross)
5. The Parisian Woman ($471,454.00)
4. John Lithgow: Stories by Heart ($381,991.60)
3. Hello, Dolly! ($372,200.44)**
2. The Play That Goes Wrong ($338,040.75)
1. The Children ($276,407.00)

FRONTRUNNERS (By Capacity)
1. Waitress (103.25%)
2. Hamilton (101.75%)
3. Dear Evan Hansen  (101.44%)
4. Meteor Shower (100.87%)
5. The Book of Mormon (100.73%)

UNDERDOGS (By Capacity)
5. The Parisian Woman (79.71%)
4. SpongeBob SquarePants (77.82%)
3. Kinky Boots (75.10%)
2. The Play That Goes Wrong (74.97%)
1. School of Rock (65.60%)

*Number based on five performances
**Number based on two performances
Source: The Broadway League

