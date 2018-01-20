Odds & Ends: Darren Criss & Longtime Girlfriend Make It Official & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you may have missed today and this weekend.



Darren Criss & Longtime Girlfriend Make It Official

This news fills us with glee! Small-screen star and Broadway alum Darren Criss shared the news this weekend of his engagement to longtime love Mia Swier. The pair broke the news with an adorable photo on Instagram. Former Glee star Criss appeared on Broadway in How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying and Hedwig and the Angry Inch, in which he also starred on the national tour. Many congrats to the beautiful duo on the exciting news!

A post shared by Darren Criss (@darrencriss) on Jan 19, 2018 at 8:51pm PST