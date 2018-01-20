Odds & Ends: Darren Criss & Longtime Girlfriend Make It Official & More

Darren Criss & Mia Swier
(Photo: Bruce Glikas)
Here's a quick roundup of stories you may have missed today and this weekend.
Drew Gehling, Lesli Margherita & More to Sing the Music of Marcy Heisler & Zina Goldrich
Darren Criss & Longtime Girlfriend Make It Official
This news fills us with glee! Small-screen star and Broadway alum Darren Criss shared the news this weekend of his engagement to longtime love Mia Swier. The pair broke the news with an adorable photo on Instagram. Former Glee star Criss appeared on Broadway in How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying and Hedwig and the Angry Inch, in which he also starred on the national tour. Many congrats to the beautiful duo on the exciting news!
A slew of Broadway favorites will celebrate Ever After
songwriters Marcy Heisler and Zina Goldrich in Marcy & Zina and Friends: Celebrating 25 Years of Collaboration
, scheduled to play Feinstein’s/54 Below on February 13 at 7:00pm. Performers docketed to sing the music of the acclaimed duo include Drew Gehling (Waitress
) and Lesli Margherita (Who's Holiday
) along with Tony nominees Anika Larsen and Amanda Green. Also slated to appear are Jessica Vosk, Jill Abramovitz, Julie Foldesi and David Beach. In addition to their acclaimed stage musical Ever After
, Heisler and Goldrich penned the cabaret standard "Taylor the Latte Boy" along with a bouquet of other songs and shows.
Muriel's Wedding Musical to Make Sydney Return
With the sold-out production at Australia's Roslyn Packer Theatre set to close on January 27, the new musical adaptation of PJ Hogan's hit 1994 film Muriel's Wedding
has announced a return mounting in July 2019 at the Lyric Theatre in Sydney; the show first debuted in November 2017. Muriel's Wedding
centers on Muriel Heslop, who is obsessed with the music of ABBA and dreaming of a fairytale wedding; the one thing missing is a groom. The current production of Muriel's Wedding
stars newcomer Maggie McKenna in the title role. Casting for the 2019 return engagement will be announced at a later date.