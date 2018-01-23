Audra McDonald Will Be Honored with National Equality Award from Human Rights Campaign

Broadway star Audra McDonald will be presented with the Human Rights Campaign's National Equality Award at the organization's 2018 annual gala. McDonald will be bestowed with the honor for her outstanding efforts in standing up for the LGBTQ community. U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand will speak at the annual event set to take place on February 3 at New York City's Marriott Marquis.



"From the Broadway stage to the silver screen, Audra McDonald has captivated and inspired audiences around the globe in a truly profound way," said HRC President Chad Griffin. "Most importantly, she uses her incredible talent to help make the world a better place by speaking out for the vulnerable and the oppressed. We are proud to recognize such a vocal advocate for LGBTQ equality at this year's Greater New York Gala."



McDonald is the winner of a record-breaking six Tony Awards, for Lady Day at Emerson's Bar & Grill, Porgy & Bess, A Raisin in the Sun, Ragtime, Master Class and Carousel. She was named one of Time magazine's 100 most influential people of 2015 and received a 2015 National Medal of Arts—America's highest honor for achievement in the arts—from President Barack Obama. In 2014, McDonald joined the Covenant House International Board of Directors, which oversees programs for homeless and at-risk youth in 27 cities in six countries across the United States, Canada and Latin America. In 2011, she joined fellow pro-equality marchers in Albany to lobby New York state senators in the days leading up to the groundbreaking vote for marriage equality.



Held for the first time at the New York Marriott Marquis, HRC's Greater New York Gala attracts more than 1,000 of the organization's most active leaders, supporters and members. The event regularly draws political officials from federal, state and local governments, as well as celebrity entertainers and leaders in the business community.