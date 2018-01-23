Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Audra McDonald Will Be Honored with National Equality Award from Human Rights Campaign
News
by Broadway.com Staff • Jan 23, 2018
Audra McDonald
(Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Broadway star Audra McDonald will be presented with the Human Rights Campaign's National Equality Award at the organization's 2018 annual gala. McDonald will be bestowed with the honor for her outstanding efforts in standing up for the LGBTQ community. U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand will speak at the annual event set to take place on February 3 at New York City's Marriott Marquis. 

"From the Broadway stage to the silver screen, Audra McDonald has captivated and inspired audiences around the globe in a truly profound way," said HRC President Chad Griffin. "Most importantly, she uses her incredible talent to help make the world a better place by speaking out for the vulnerable and the oppressed. We are proud to recognize such a vocal advocate for LGBTQ equality at this year's Greater New York Gala."

McDonald is the winner of a record-breaking six Tony Awards, for Lady Day at Emerson's Bar & Grill, Porgy & Bess, A Raisin in the Sun, Ragtime, Master Class and Carousel. She was named one of Time magazine's 100 most influential people of 2015 and received a 2015 National Medal of Arts—America's highest honor for achievement in the arts—from President Barack Obama. In 2014, McDonald joined the Covenant House International Board of Directors, which oversees programs for homeless and at-risk youth in 27 cities in six countries across the United States, Canada and Latin America. In 2011, she joined fellow pro-equality marchers in Albany to lobby New York state senators in the days leading up to the groundbreaking vote for marriage equality.

Held for the first time at the New York Marriott Marquis, HRC's Greater New York Gala attracts more than 1,000 of the organization's most active leaders, supporters and members. The event regularly draws political officials from federal, state and local governments, as well as celebrity entertainers and leaders in the business community.

View Comments

Trending Now

  1. Broadway Grosses: Waitress Stars Sara Bareilles & Jason Mraz Serve Up New House Record
  2. See Steve Kazee, Samantha Barks & the More at Pretty Woman's First Day of Rehearsal
  3. Exclusive Video! Adam Kantor's Soulful 'Answer Me' Reminds Us Why The Band's Visit Is a Must-See
  4. Shakespeare in the Park to Remount Twelfth Night Musical; Othello Also on Tap
  5. Hamilton’s Michael Luwoye on His Geeky Obsession & More

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked The Phantom of the Opera Dear Evan Hansen Aladdin School of Rock - The Musical Chicago Come From Away Anastasia Kinky Boots Waitress All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Broadway Buzz Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters