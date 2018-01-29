The Lion King Star Jelani Remy Is Broadway.com's Next Vlogger

We just can't wait! Talented Disney veteran Jelani Remy, who currently appears as Simba in The Lion King, will lead Broadway.com's new vlog, Pride of Broadway, beginning on February 1. The vlog will follow Remy and his co-stars backstage and onstage at the Minskoff Theatre where the acclaimed Broadway musical delights audiences eight times a week.



The Lion King is the story of a precocious young lion prince named Simba who spends his days exploring the sprawling savanna grasslands and idolizing his kingly father, Mufasa. When an unthinkable tragedy, orchestrated by Simba's wicked uncle, Scar, takes his father's life, Simba flees the Pride Lands and starts anew. But when the weight of responsibility and a desperate plea from the now ravaged Pride Lands come to find the adult prince, Simba must take on a formidable enemy and fulfill his destiny to be king.



In addition to his celebrated turn in Broadway's The Lion King, Remy appeared in the musical's national tour. The rising star has also been seen onstage in the national touring production of Disney's High School Musical.



Tune in and watch Remy take Broadway.com readers behind the scenes at the dazzling musical that has been thrilling audiences for more than 20 years. Pride of Broadway will run every Thursday for eight weeks.