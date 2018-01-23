Tickets Are Now on Sale for Joshua Harmon's New Play Admissions

Tickets are now on sale for Admissions, a new play by Joshua Harmon (Significant Other), making its world premiere at Lincoln Center Theater's off-Broadway venue, the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater. Daniel Aukin directs the work, slated to begin previews on February 15 with an opening scheduled for March 12. Tony nominee Jessica Hecht, Andrew Garman and Ben Edelman star.



In Admissions, Sherri Rosen-Mason (Hecht) is head of the admissions department at The Hillcrest School, fighting to diversify the student body. Alongside her husband (Garman), the school's headmaster, they've largely succeeded in bringing a stodgy institution into the twenty-first century. But when their only son (Edelman) sets his sights on an Ivy League university, personal ambition collides with progressive values, with convulsive results.



The cast also includes Ann McDonough and Sally Murphy. Admissions features scenic design by Riccardo Hernandez, costume design by Toni-Leslie James, lighting design by Mark Barton and sound design by Ryan Rumery. The show will play a limited engagement through April 29.