Odds & Ends: Waitress' Lorin Latarro Joins Starry Chess Concert & More

Waitress Choreographer Lorin Latarro Signs On for Starry Chess Concert

Tony winner Michael Mayer has lined up a Broadway-pedigree creative team for the Kennedy Center's upcoming concert production of Chess. The musical will play a limited run from February 14-18 at the DC venue's Eisenhower Theater. Waitress choreographer Lorin Latarro will team up with Mayer on the new production, with the full creative team including music director Chris Fenwick (Once On This Island), orchestrator and arranger Brian Usifer (Frozen), Tony-winning set designer David Rockwell (Kinky Boots), Tony-winning lighting designer Kevin Adams (SpongeBob SquarePants), projection designer Darrel Maloney (The Parisian Woman), Tony-nominated sound designer Kai Harada (The Band’s Visit) and Tony-winning costume designer Clint Ramos (Once On This Island). As previously announced, Chess will star four-time Tony nominee Raúl Esparza, Tony winner Karen Olivo, Tony nominee Ramin Karimloo and Tony winner Ruthie Ann Miles. Fingers crossed that this talent-packed production is bound for Broadway.



Annaleigh Ashford & Celia Keenan-Bolger to Lend Their Voices for Planned Parenthood

Actresses Jessica Rush, Cara Cooper and Tony nominee Lauren Worsham are bringing together a group of Broadway's most talented moms for Broadway Baby Mamas, a pair of cabarets raising funds for Planned Parenthood. The event will take place at Feinstein's/54 Below on March 15 at 9:30pm and 11:30pm. Hosted by Tony nominee Celia Keenan-Bolger, stars scheduled to participate include Tony winners Annaleigh Ashford and Ruthie Ann Miles, Tony nominee Anika Larsen, Ashley Brown, Nikki Renee Daniels, Jenn Gambatese, Jessica Bishop, Candi Boyd, Alison Cimmet, Blair Goldberg, Joanne Javien, Andrea Jones-Sojola, Amy Justman, Gina Milo, Happy McPartlin, Jessica McRoberts, Liz Pearce, Lyn Philistine, Allison Posner, Kristen Beth Williams and Dana Winkle. Sounds like the perfect night out for a great cause.



Arielle Jacobs, Victoria Clark & Harriet Harris Cast in Between the Lines Musical at 92Y

Aladdin star Arielle Jacobs and Tony winners Victoria Clark and Harriet Harris will take part in a concert performance of a new musical adaptation of Jodi Picoult's novel Between the Lines, set to be performed at the 92nd Street Y in NYC on January 28 at 7:00pm. Tony nominee Jeff Calhoun with direct with author Picoult making a special appearance. Between the Lines centers on 17-year-old Deliah McPhee whose life is turned upside down. When the handsome hero of her favorite book literally starts speaking to her, she thinks she’s found the perfect escape. Joining Jacobs, Clark and Harris will be Danny Gardner, JD Daw, Christina DeCicco, Kathryn Emerson, Morgan Green, Curt Hansen, Janice Landry and Martin Landry. Between the Lines features a book by Timothy Allen McDonald and an original score by Elyssa Samsel and Kate Anderson.