Miss You Like Hell, Starring Daphne Rubin-Vega, Announces Complete Casting
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Jan 24, 2018
Daphne Rubin-Vega
(Photo: Bruce Glikas)

Casting is complete for the New York premiere production of Miss You Like Hell, a new musical scheduled to play The Public Theater this spring. With book and lyrics by Pulitzer winner Quiara Alegría Hudes (In the Heights, Water by the Spoonful) and music and lyrics by theatrical newcomer Erin McKeown, the tuner will be directed by Public Theater Resident Director Lear deBessonet, with choreography by Danny Mefford (Dear Evan Hansen). Miss You Like Hell will begin previews on March 20 with an opening slated for April 10. As previously announced, Tony nominee Daphne Rubin-Vega and Broadway alum Gizel Jiménez will star.

In Miss You Like Hell, Rubin-Vega plays Beatriz, a flawed mom to 16-year-old Olivia (Jiménez), and an undocumented immigrant on the verge of deportation. After living estranged from each other for years, the mother and daughter embark on a road trip that crosses state lines. Together they meet Americans of different backgrounds, shared dreams and complicated truths.

Newly announced cast members include Marinda Anderson (The Treasurer) and Marcus Paul James (In the Heights). They join previously announced featured stars Tony nominee Michael Mulheren (Bright Star), Danny Bolero (In the Heights), Andrew Cristi (A Christmas Story), Latoya Edwards (Polkadots), Shawna M. Hamic (The Last Ship) and David Patrick Kelly (Once). 

Miss You Like Hell will feature scenic design by Riccardo Hernandez, costume design by Emilio Sosa, lighting design by Tyler Micoleau and sound design by Jessica Paz. Miss You Like Hell will play a limited run through May 6.

