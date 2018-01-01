Broadway BUZZ

Odds & Ends: Billy Porter & Ashley Park to Sing with NY Pops at Carnegie Hall & More
Odds and Ends
by Broadway.com Staff • Jan 25, 2018
Billy Porter & Ashley Park
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser

Here's a quick roundup of stories you may have missed today.

Billy Porter & Ashley Park to Sing with NY Pops
Kinky Boots Tony winner Billy Porter and upcoming Mean Girls star Ashley Park will take part in the 2018-2019 New York Pops season at Carnegie Hall. Porter will be featured in Unforgettable: Celebrating Nat King Cole and Friends (February 8, 2019 at 8:00pm) performing the renowned singer and jazz pianist’s beloved standards as part of his centennial. Park will join Broadway alum Ryan Silverman for Movie Mixtape: Songs from the Silver Screen (March 15, 2019 at 8:00pm) with music spanning soundtracks that have captivated generations of movie lovers. For info on the full NY Pops season, click here.

The Handmaid’s Tale Enlists Stage Great Cherry Jones
Tony and Emmy winner Cherry Jones will play the activist mom of Tony nominee Elisabeth Moss' character Offred in season two of Hulu's The Handmaid’s Tale, according to Vulture. Jones is booked for the third episode of the show's new season (debuting in April), with details on further appearances to come. Jones was Moss' "fantasy choice" for the role, says Vulture, which makes us happy, because the scene-stealing star is our fantasy choice for every part. We can't wait to watch.

Paula Vogel & Rebecca Taichman's Acclaimed Indecent Released on BroadwayHD
Paula Vogel's Indecent, the acclaimed play with music that netted Rebecca Taichman a 2017 Tony Award for her direction, is available to view on BroadwayHD.com beginning today. Indecent is inspired by the true events surrounding the controversial 1923 Broadway debut of Sholem Asch’s God of Vengeance—a play seen by some as a seminal work of Jewish culture, and by others as an act of traitorous libel. The play charts the history of an incendiary drama and the path of the artists who risked their careers and lives to perform it. Don't miss the chance to see the stirring play that had Broadway audiences on their feet nightly.

Newsletters