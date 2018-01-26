Sara Bareilles Extends Run in Her Broadway Musical Waitress

Grammy nominee Sara Bareilles is serving up two additional weeks as Jenna in her Broadway musical Waitress. The show's Tony-nominated songwriter will now play a run in the celebrated musical through March 11. Bareilles, who began her return engagement on January 16, is joined onstage by Grammy winner Jason Mraz in the role of Dr. Pomatter through February 11; original cast member Drew Gehling returns to the role on February 13.



Waitress tells the story of Jenna (Bareilles), an expert pie maker in a small town who dreams of a way out of her loveless marriage. A baking contest in a nearby county and the town's new doctor may offer her a chance at a new life, while her fellow waitresses offer their own recipes to happiness. But Jenna must find the courage and strength within herself to rebuild her life.



In addition to Bareilles and Mraz, the current cast of Waitress includes Caitlin Houlahan as Dawn, NaTasha Yvette Williams as Becky, John Cullum as Joe, Benny Elledge as Cal, Joe Tippett as Earl and Christopher Fitzgerald as Ogie. Directed by Diane Paulus, Waitress began previews on March 25, 2016 and opened on April 24.



