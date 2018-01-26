Odds & Ends: Andrew Lloyd Webber to Release Unmasked Album Featuring Barbra Streisand, Beyonce & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you may have missed today.



Andrew Lloyd Webber to Release Unmasked Album Featuring Barbra Streisand, Beyoncé & More

On the 30th anniversary of Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Phantom of the Opera, the legendary composer has announced the release of the new album Unmasked: The Platinum Collection, compiling decades of interpretations of his classic songs from a variety of singers. Barbara Streisand, Beyoncé, Madonna and Nicole Scherzinger are the among the stars who will sing from such musicals as Cats, Evita, Jesus Christ Superstar, The Phantom of the Opera, School of Rock and Sunset Boulevard on the album set to drop on March 16. Check out the heavenly album art below.







Journey's End Film Sets Release Date

The new screen adaptation of R.C. Sherriff's 1929 war drama Journey's End is getting ready to hit cinemas. The film will open on March 16 in New York and Los Angeles, with a nationwide release to follow. The moving World War I drama received a Tony-winning 2007 revival featuring Stark Sands, Hugh Dancy and Boyd Gaines. Saul Dibb directs the Journey's End movie, which boasts a cast including Tony nominee Tom Sturridge, along with Sam Claflin, Asa Butterfield, Paul Bettany, Toby Jones and Stephen Graham. Check out the film's trailer below and get ready to experience it in full come March.







Rhea Perlman to Join Ed Harris & More in Good for Otto

Four-time Emmy winner Rhea Perlman (Cheers) has joined the starry cast of David Rabe's New York premiere play Good for Otto, set to run at the Pershing Square Signature Center with previews starting on February 20 and an opening night slated for March 8. Perlman takes over for the previously announced Rosie O'Donnell, who has exited the production due to illness. Scott Elliott directs the play that will also feature the previously announced Ed Harris, Amy Madigan, F. Murray Abraham, Rileigh McDonald, Michael Rabe, Maulik Pancholy, Kate Buddeke, Laura Esterman, Nancy Giles, Lily Gladstone, Charlotte Hope, Kenny Mellman and Mark Linn-Baker. Good for Otto centers on Dr. Michaels (Harris), his colleague Evangeline (Madigan) and their clinic as it teeters between breakdown and survival. The New Group's production is scheduled for a limited engagement through April 1.



Sarna Lapine to Direct Stage Adaptation of 1975 Film Hester Street

Sunday in the Park with George director Sarna Lapine has been announced to helm a new stage play version of the 1975 movie Hester Street. Sharyn Rothstein (By the Water) has adapted the work that will receive an industry presentation in March. "I'm incredibly excited to stage Sharyn's theatrical adaptation of Hester Street," Lapine said in a statement. "Funny, astute, painful and deeply moving, it's a beautifully detailed portrait of a young woman's struggle with cultural assimilation." Set in the early 1900s, Hester Street follows the experiences of an immigrant family in New York City. The film featured stage-and-screen star Carol Kane, who earned an Oscar nomination for her performance. Further information on the development of Hester Street, along with debut production dates, venue and casting, will be set at a later time.



Taye Diggs Offers Up His Best Moves on Lip Sync Battle

Audiences were thrilled to see original Rent star Taye Diggs back on Broadway in 2015 taking on the title role in Hedwig and the Angry Inch. On January 25, Diggs took his performance skills to the next level, offering up amazing dance moves on TV's Lip Sync Battle with a performance of Alexandra Burke's "Candyman." Watch Diggs duke it out with Erika Jayne singing Christina Aguilera's "Genie in a Bottle" below and cross your fingers that Diggs brings his one-of-a-kind talents back to Broadway soon.







P.S. Hello, Dolly! welcomes the Grammys to town with a marquee hat-tip!



