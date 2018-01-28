Watch Cher Sing in the Newest Trailer for Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again

All right—we know we've already had two glorious trailers for Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again. Nevertheless, the third time is truly the charm. Cher gave us a taste of the ABBA tune "Fernando" in a new teaser that aired during the 2018 Grammy Awards, and it's everything. As previously announced, the Oscar-winning music icon, who is gearing up for Broadway's upcoming The Cher Show, will be playing the role of Donna's mother. Watch the fantastic new trailer below and mark your calendar for the July 20 release.

It’s time to make some memories. #MammaMiaHereWeGoAgain, in theaters July 20! pic.twitter.com/tWHuD5duyO — Mamma Mia (@mammamiamovie) January 29, 2018