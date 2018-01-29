Broadway BUZZ

The Fans Have Spoken! Your Top 10 Favorite Pasek & Paul Songs
by Lindsey Sullivan • Jan 29, 2018
(Photos: Getty Images)

It's only Monday, and it's already been an incredible week! Tony winners Patti LuPone and Ben Platt rocked Madison Square Garden with their golden pipes at last night's Grammy Awards. Oscar- and Tony-winning music duo Benj Pasek and Justin Paul also took home their first Grammy Award for the Dear Evan Hansen cast recording. All they need to EGOT is the Emmy! In honor of their meteoric rise (which shows no signs of stopping in 2018), we asked the fans to rank their favorite Pasek and Paul songs. This challenge was certainly a tough one. Nevertheless, here's your top 10 (and the perfect playlist for the Monday blues).

10. "Another Day of Sun," La La Land



9. "The Greatest Show," The Greatest Showman



8. "City of Stars," La La Land



7. "A Million Dreams," The Greatest Showman



6. "From Now On," The Greatest Showman



5. "For Forever," Dear Evan Hansen



4. "Rewrite the Stars," The Greatest Showman



3. "You Will Be Found," Dear Evan Hansen



2. "Waving Through a Window," Dear Evan Hansen



1. "This Is Me," The Greatest Showman

