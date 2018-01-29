Mwah! See the Dear Evan Hansen Cast Pose with Their Grammy Awards

It's Monday, and we're still talking about the fantastic Broadway moments from music's biggest night. Both Patti LuPone and Ben Platt had phenomenal stints on the Madison Square Garden stage, performing "Don't Cry for Me Argentina" from Evita and "Somewhere" from West Side Story, respectively. As previously reported, Dear Evan Hansen garnered the award for Best Musical Theater album. After finding out the great news at the Sunday matinee, cast members Michael Park, Jennifer Laura Thompson, Rachel Bay Jones, Kristolyn Lloyd and Laura Dreyfuss gussied up and headed to the red carpet to smooch their new trophies and pose for some pics. How adorable are they? Congrats to the cast of Dear Evan Hansen on their Grammy win! Peek the pics, and then experience the touching, Tony-winning musical live at the Music Box Theatre.

Dear Evan Hansen songwriters Justin Paul and Benj Pasek, producer Stacey Mindich and orchestrator Alex Lacamoire accept the Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album.

How suave is Ben Platt on the Grammys red carpet?