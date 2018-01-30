Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Happy Birthday, Harold Prince! Prince of Broadway Cast Album Gets a Release Date
News
by Lindsey Sullivan • Jan 30, 2018

Prince of Broadway may have played its final Broadway performance on October 29 at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre, but the talented cast's performances from a number of Harold Prince's shows will live on. The company reunited on October 30, 2017 to record a cast album via Gorgeous Entertainment, which will be released via Ghostlight Records on April 20. The news (and spiffy cover art) arrives just in time for the Broadway legend's 90th birthday on January 30.

The cast of Prince of Broadway included Karen Ziemba, Michael Xavier, Chuck Cooper, Janet Dacal, Bryonha Marie Parham, Emily Skinner, Brandon Uranowitz, Kaley Ann Voorhees and Tony Yazbeck in various iconic roles from Prince's celebrated career. All of their vocals will be featured on the recording.

Prince of Broadway made its world premiere in Japan in 2015. The musical includes songs from many of the shows that earned Prince his record 21 Tony Awards, as well as biographical material. The show features a book by two-time Tony nominee David Thompson; new songs, musical supervision, arrangements and orchestrations by three-time Tony winner Jason Robert Brown; co-direction and choreography by five-time Tony winner Susan Stroman and co-direction by Prince himself.
 

View Comments

Trending Now

  1. Go-Go's Musical Head Over Heels to Play Broadway's Hudson Theatre; Casting Announced
  2. Watch Patti LuPone Take the Stage at the 2018 Grammy Awards
  3. Watch Tony Winner Ben Platt Perform 'Somewhere' from West Side Story
  4. The Fans Have Spoken! Your Top 10 Favorite Pasek & Paul Songs
  5. Dear Evan Hansen Cast Recording Wins 2018 Grammy Award

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked The Phantom of the Opera Dear Evan Hansen Aladdin Waitress Anastasia School of Rock - The Musical Chicago Come From Away Beautiful: The Carole King Musical All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters
Exclusive Offers