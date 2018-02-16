Broadway BUZZ

Jimmy Buffett Musical Escape to Margaritaville Begins on the Great White Way
Curtain Up
by Andy Lefkowitz • Feb 16, 2018
Paul Alexander Nolan in 'Escape to Margaritaville' at La Jolla Playhouse
(Photo: Matthew Murphy)

The new musical Escape to Margaritaville, featuring the island tunes of hitmaker Jimmy Buffett, lands on Broadway at the Marquis Theatre beginning on February 16. Featuring a book by Greg Garcia and Mike O’Malley and direction by Come From Away Tony winner Christopher Ashley, Escape to Margaritaville will officially open on March 15. Paul Alexander Nolan and Alison Luff star.

Escape to Margaritaville follows Tully (Nolan) at the titular tropical island resort as he questions his relaxed ways upon meeting (and falling in love with) a career-minded tourist (Luff). The cast of Escape to Margaritaville also includes Lisa Howard as Tammy, Eric Petersen as Brick, Don Sparks as J.D., Andre Ward as Jamal and Rema Webb as Marley. Also in the cast are Matt Allen, Tessa Alves, Sara Andreas, Marjorie Failoni, Steven Good, Angela Grovey, Albert Guerzon, Keely Hutton, Justin Keats, Mike Millan, Justin Mortelliti, Ryann Redmond, Ian Michael Stuart, and Brett Thiele.

The show features choreography by Tony nominee Kelly Devine, with scenic design by Walt Spangler, costume design by Paul Tazewell, sound design by Brian Ronan and lighting design by Howell Binkley. Gear up for Escape to Margaritaville with the show clips below.

Escape to Margaritaville

A new musical featuring both original songs and your most-loved Jimmy Buffett classics.
