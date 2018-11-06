Odds & Ends: Children of a Lesser God Stars Joshua Jackson & Lauren Ridloff Set for TedXBroadway & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you may have missed today.



Joshua Jackson & Lauren Ridloff Set for TedXBroadway

Joshua Jackson and Lauren Ridloff, the two megawatt stars gearing up for their Broadway debuts in the first revival of Mark Medoff's Children of a Lesser God, have been announced as speakers at 2018's TedX Broadway, the day-long event exclusively dedicated to the Great White Way. TEDxBroadway will be held on February 27 at New World Stages in New York City, with information on speakers' topics to be announced at a later date. Tony winner Kenny Leon will direct Children of a Lesser God, scheduled to begin previews on March 22 with an opening scheduled for April 11 at Studio 54.



Michael Mayer to Be Honored by The Vineyard Theatre

Off-Broadway's Vineyard Theatre will pay tribute to Tony-winning director Michael Mayer at its annual gala, scheduled to take place on May 14 at 6:30pm at the Edison Ballroom. "Michael Mayer has directed some of the most exciting and original shows of the past decades, from Side Man to Spring Awakening to Thoroughly Modern Millie to American Idiot to the recent revival of Hedwig and the Angry Inch. He is an artist of great vision, artistry, intelligence and versatility," said Vineyard Theatre Artistic Directors Douglas Aibel and Sarah Stern in a joint statement. "We are thrilled to celebrate Michael's incredible contributions to the American theater and to our company on the occasion of our 35th anniversary." In addition to Mayer's slew of Broadway successes, he directed the Vineyard's 2015 musical Brooklynite and is slated to direct upcoming the Broadway productions of Head Over Heels and Burn This.



Santino Fontana to Join James Monroe Iglehart & More in Project Show's Pygmalion

Upcoming Tootsie star Santino Fontana has joined the lineup for Project Shaw's Pygmalion. The starry reading of Shaw's classic comedy (which later became My Fair Lady) will take place on February 19 at Symphony Space's Leonard Nimoy Thalia Theatre. Joining Tony nominee Fontana will be Tony winner James Monroe Iglehart (Hamilton), Tony winner Blair Brown (The Parisian Woman) and Bill Army (The Band's Visit), along with Dan Domingues, Midori Francis, Peter Francis James, Patti Perkins, Susannah Perkins and Jennifer Van Dyck. Project Shaw Artistic Director David Staller directs.



Brian Charles Rooney & More to Toast Valentine's Day in Love Bites Concert

Broadway alum Brian Charles Rooney is among the stars set to celebrate the greatest pop/rock duets of all time in a post-Valentine's edition of the 14th annual Love Bites: Best Duets Ever! The concert is scheduled for February 20 at 9:30pm at Joe's Pub. The evening will include hit song selections like "You Don't Bring Me Flowers," "Don't Go Breaking My Heart," "Almost Paradise," "Guilty," "Leather & Lace" and "Under Pressure." Joining Rooney onstage will be a talented group of performers including Molly Pope, Travis Moser, Shannon Conley, Bridget Barkan, David Driver, Aaron David Gleason, Daryl Glenn, Mike Greco and many more.



Seven Broadway Productions Fill the Hollywood Pantages 2018-2019 Season

Los Angeles' celebrated Hollywood Pantages theater will welcome a slew of Broadway's best shows in its 2018-2019 season. “This season, our historic venue will play host to the most treasured stories of the last 50 plus years, brought to life by the world’s scrumdiddlyumptious composers and playwrights," said Hollywood Pantages Theatre General Manager Jeff Loeb. The theater's lineup will include Broadway productions A Bronx Tale (November 6-25, 2018), Hello, Dolly! (January 29-February 17, 2019), Cats (February 26-March 24, 2019), Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (March 27-April 14, 2019), Fiddler on the Roof (April 16-May 5, 2019), Les Misérables (May 7-June 2, 2019) and the Los Angeles premiere of Miss Saigon (July 16-August 11, 2019). West coasters: Don't miss the chance to see the best Broadway has to offer.



Josh Lucas & More Set for March Edition of Celebrity Autobiography

The Parisian Woman star Josh Lucas will take part in the latest NYC edition of Celebrity Autobiography, the long-running evening featuring performers reading excerpts from star's autobiographies. The new editions are slated to take place on March 5 and 10 at 7:00pm at The Triad in New York City. Joining Lucas will be a lineup including Tony winner Cady Huffman, Susan Lucci, Janeane Garofalo, Ralph Macchio, Tate Donovan, Jackie Hoffman, Rachel Dratch, Alan Zweibel, Eugene Pack, John Fugelsang and Dayle Reyfel.