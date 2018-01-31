Broadway's My Fair Lady, Starring Lauren Ambrose, Announces Full Casting

Casting is complete for Broadway's highly anticipated new production of Lerner & Loewe's My Fair Lady. Tony winner Bartlett Sher directs and Tony winner Christopher Gattelli choreographs the revival, slated to begin previews on March 15 with an opening set for April 19 at Lincoln Center Theater's Vivian Beaumont Theater. Emmy nominee Lauren Ambrose stars in the iconic role of Eliza Doolittle.



Manu Narayan (Bombay Dreams) has joined the principal company in the role of Zoltan Karpathy. Also newly announced is the show's ensemble, including Cameron Adams, Shereen Ahmed, Kerstin Anderson, Heather Botts, John Treacy Egan, Rebecca Eichenberger, SuEllen Estey, Christopher Faison, Steven Trumon Gray, Adam Grupper, Michael Halling, Joe Hart, Sasha Hutchings, Kate Marilley, Liz McCartney, Justin Lee Miller, Rommel Pierre O’Choa, Keven Quillon, JoAnna Rhinehart, Tony Roach, Lance Roberts, Blair Ross, Christine Cornish Smith, Paul Slade Smith, Samantha Sturm, Matt Wall, Michael Williams, Minami Yusui and Lee Zarrett.



As previously announced, Ambrose will be joined by Harry Hadden-Paton making his New York stage debut as Henry Higgins, with two-time Tony winner Norbert Leo Butz as Alfred P. Doolittle and Tony winner Diana Rigg as Mrs. Higgins. The cast will also include Allan Corduner as Colonel Pickering, Linda Mugleston as Mrs. Pearce and Jordan Donica as Freddy Eynsford-Hill.



Adapted from George Bernard Shaw's play and Gabriel Pascal's motion picture Pygmalion, My Fair Lady features a book and lyrics by Alan Jay Lerner and music by Frederick Loewe. The show boasts classic songs like "I Could Have Danced All Night," "Get Me to the Church on Time," "Wouldn't It Be Loverly," "On the Street Where You Live," "The Rain in Spain" and "I've Grown Accustomed to Her Face."



Broadway's My Fair Lady will feature scenic design by Tony winner Michael Yeargan, costume design by Tony winner Catherine Zuber, lighting design by Tony winner Donald Holder and sound design by Tony nominee Marc Salzberg.