Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Samuel Barnett & Declan Bennett to Lead Menier's Kiss of the Spider Woman
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Jan 31, 2018
Samuel Barnett & Declan Bennett

Tony and Olivier nominee Samuel Barnett will star as Molina alongside Broadway and West End veteran Declan Bennett as Valentin in the upcoming new production of Manuel Puig's dark 1983 drama Kiss of the Spider Woman, slated to play London's Menier Chocolate Factory. Featuring a revised script by José Rivera and Allan Baker, the previously announced mounting will begin previews on March 8 with an opening slated for March 21. Laurie Sansom will direct.

Samuel Barnett earned Tony and Olivier nominations for his turn in The History Boys. He was also Tony-nommed for Twelfth Night. Declan Bennett has been seen on Broadway in Rent and American Idiot. His London theater credits include Once, Taboo and Jesus Christ Superstar.

Set in 1976 Buenos Aires in a cell at the Villa Devoto prison, Kiss of the Spider Woman follows the relationship between the revolutionary Valentin Arregui Paz (Bennett) and his cellmate Luis Alberto Molina (Barnett), a homosexual who has been planted to sniff out the secrets of Valentin's Marxist group. Based on Puig's 1976 novel of the same name, Kiss of the Spider Woman was adapted into a Tony-winning musical by Terrence McNally, John Kander and Fred Ebb in 1993.

Additional casting for Kiss of the Spider Woman at the Menier Chocolate Factory will be announced at a later date. The production is scheduled to play a limited engagement through May 5.

Dear Evan Hansen

The 2017 Tony winner for Best Musical follows Evan as he searches for the things in life that we all need.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Trending Now

  1. Taylor Trensch Begins Dear Evan Hansen Run Earlier Than Planned
  2. Broadway's My Fair Lady, Starring Lauren Ambrose, Announces Full Casting
  3. Watch Tony Winner Ben Platt Perform 'Somewhere' from West Side Story
  4. Go-Go's Musical Head Over Heels to Play Broadway's Hudson Theatre; Casting Announced
  5. A Bronx Tale Will Launch a National Tour in 2018

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked The Phantom of the Opera Dear Evan Hansen Aladdin Waitress Anastasia School of Rock - The Musical Chicago Come From Away Beautiful: The Carole King Musical All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters
Exclusive Offers