Inaugural West End Production of Gore Vidal's The Best Man Announces Dates & Stars

The West End premiere production of Gore Vidal's iconic play The Best Man has set dates for its engagement at the Playhouse Theatre following an acclaimed U.K. tour. Previews will begin on February 24 with an opening slated for March 5. Martin Shaw and Jeff Fahey star in the production directed by Simon Evans.



The Best Man takes place at a national convention, where esteemed ex-Secretary of State and U.S. presidential candidate William Russell (Shaw) is running neck and neck for the party nomination with Joseph Cantwell (Fahey), an ambitious populist newcomer.



The cast of The Best Man will also include Jack Shepherd as Ex-President Hockstader, Glynis Barber as Alice Russell and Honeysuckle Weeks as Mabel Cantwella, along with Maureen Lipman; additional casting is to be announced. The production will feature set and costume design by Michael Taylor, lighting design by Chris Davey and composition/sound design by Ed Lewis.