Paint It Red! Anna Chlumsky & the Cast of Cardinal Celebrate Opening Off-Broadway

January 30 marked the off-Broadway opening of Cardinal, the latest work from playwright Greg Pierce. The drama features Veep star Anna Chlumsky as Lydia, a woman bent on reviving her Rust-Belt town by painting it red (well, six blocks, anyway). Director Kate Whorisky brings the production to Second Stage's Tony Kiser Theater. Take a look at photos of the cast and creative team, including Chlusmky, Pierce, Whoriskey, Adam Pally, Becky Ann Baker, Alex Hurt, Stephen Park and Eugene Young, celebrating their opening night, and make sure to catch Cardinal off-Broadway.

Anna Chlumsky and Adam Pally lead Greg Pierce's new play.

Cardinal director Kate Whoriskey and playwright Greg Pierce get together.