Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

The cast of "Cardinal"
(Photos: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)
Paint It Red! Anna Chlumsky & the Cast of Cardinal Celebrate Opening Off-Broadway
Hot Shot
by Eric King • Jan 31, 2018

January 30 marked the off-Broadway opening of Cardinal, the latest work from playwright Greg Pierce. The drama features Veep star Anna Chlumsky as Lydia, a woman bent on reviving her Rust-Belt town by painting it red (well, six blocks, anyway). Director Kate Whorisky brings the production to Second Stage's Tony Kiser Theater. Take a look at photos of the cast and creative team, including Chlusmky, Pierce, Whoriskey, Adam Pally, Becky Ann Baker, Alex Hurt, Stephen Park and Eugene Young, celebrating their opening night, and make sure to catch Cardinal off-Broadway.

Anna Chlumsky and Adam Pally lead Greg Pierce's new play.
Cardinal director Kate Whoriskey and playwright Greg Pierce get together.
Cardinal's cast joins its creative team (from left to right: Stephen Park, Eugene Young, Anna Chlumsky, Kate Whoriskey, Greg Pierce, Adam Pally, Becky Ann Baker and Alex Hurt).

Cardinal

Second Stage presents the world premiere of Greg Pierce's new play.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Trending Now

  1. Taylor Trensch Begins Dear Evan Hansen Run Earlier Than Planned
  2. Broadway's My Fair Lady, Starring Lauren Ambrose, Announces Full Casting
  3. Watch Tony Winner Ben Platt Perform 'Somewhere' from West Side Story
  4. Go-Go's Musical Head Over Heels to Play Broadway's Hudson Theatre; Casting Announced
  5. A Bronx Tale Will Launch a National Tour in 2018

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked The Phantom of the Opera Dear Evan Hansen Aladdin Waitress Anastasia School of Rock - The Musical Chicago Come From Away Beautiful: The Carole King Musical All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters
Exclusive Offers