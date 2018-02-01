Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812 to Launch First International Production in Tokyo

A call to Pierre! The 12-time Tony-nominated musical Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812 is bound for Tokyo. The acclaimed immersive show featuring a book and score by Dave Malloy is slated to launch its first international production at the Tokyo Metropolitan Theatre, reports Forbes, with a production timeline to be announced.



The Great Comet, a theatrical retelling of a portion of Tolstoy's War and Peace, opened at Broadway's Imperial Theatre in 2016 following a pair of off-Broadway runs and an out-of-town engagement at the American Repertory Theater in Cambridge, Massachusetts. The main-stem mounting featured direction by Rachel Chavkin and choreography by Sam Pinkleton, with music star Josh Groban making his Broadway debut in the role of Pierre. The show abruptly closed 11 months into its run after previously announced star casting fell through.



A full cast and creative team for the Tokyo Metropolitan Theatre run of The Great Comet will be announced at a later time. Look back at our pre-Tonys sit-down with Great Comet creator Malloy below.



