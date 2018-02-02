Culturalist Challenge! Rank the Top 10 Girl Groups That Should Lend Their Music to Broadway

The Broadway.com staff is crazy for Culturalist, the website that lets you choose and create your own top 10 lists. Every week, we’re challenging you with a new Broadway-themed topic to rank.



It's Friday, and we've got the beat, Broadway fans! Fresh off the news that the Go-Go's musical Head Over Heels is heading to the Great White Way, we've been feeling the girl-power vibes and thinking about our favorite musical girl gangs. Their catalogs make for amazing musicals—The Shirelles and the Spice Girls have already inspired productions. And who doesn't love Dreamgirls, which is based on the Supremes' rise to stardom? There are so many incredible musical girl groups, so we wanted to ask: Which one should take a page from Head Over Heels' book and lend its musical catalog to a full-out Broadway production? Broadway.com Social Media Manager Caitlyn Gallip got this challenge going with her top 10. You're up!



STEP 1—SELECT: Visit Culturalist to see all of your options. Highlight your 10 favorites.



STEP 2—RANK & PUBLISH: Click "rearrange list" to order your selections. Click the “publish” button.



Once your list is published, you can see the overall rankings of everyone on the aggregate list.



Pick your favorites, then tune in for the results next week on Broadway.com!