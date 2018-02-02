Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Culturalist Challenge! Rank the Top 10 Girl Groups That Should Lend Their Music to Broadway
Features
by Lindsey Sullivan • Feb 2, 2018

The Broadway.com staff is crazy for Culturalist, the website that lets you choose and create your own top 10 lists. Every week, we’re challenging you with a new Broadway-themed topic to rank.

It's Friday, and we've got the beat, Broadway fans! Fresh off the news that the Go-Go's musical Head Over Heels is heading to the Great White Way, we've been feeling the girl-power vibes and thinking about our favorite musical girl gangs. Their catalogs make for amazing musicals—The Shirelles and the Spice Girls have already inspired productions. And who doesn't love Dreamgirls, which is based on the Supremes' rise to stardom? There are so many incredible musical girl groups, so we wanted to ask: Which one should take a page from Head Over Heels' book and lend its musical catalog to a full-out Broadway production? Broadway.com Social Media Manager Caitlyn Gallip got this challenge going with her top 10. You're up!

STEP 1—SELECT: Visit Culturalist to see all of your options. Highlight your 10 favorites.

STEP 2—RANK & PUBLISH: Click "rearrange list" to order your selections. Click the “publish” button.

Once your list is published, you can see the overall rankings of everyone on the aggregate list.

Pick your favorites, then tune in for the results next week on Broadway.com!

View Comments

Trending Now

  1. Sutton Foster Returns to Thoroughly Modern Millie & More February Save the Date Picks We Love
  2. Pentatonix Singer Kirstin Maldonado Joins Broadway's Kinky Boots
  3. Taylor Trensch Begins Dear Evan Hansen Run Earlier Than Planned
  4. The Great British Bake Off Host Mel Giedroyc to Join Rosalie Craig & Patti LuPone in Company
  5. Caroline O'Connor to Star in Kander & Ebb's The Rink in London

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked The Phantom of the Opera Dear Evan Hansen Aladdin Waitress Anastasia School of Rock - The Musical Chicago Come From Away Beautiful: The Carole King Musical All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters
Exclusive Offers