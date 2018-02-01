Odds & Ends: Matthew Broderick Will Return to the New York Stage in The Seafarer & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you may have missed today.



Matthew Broderick Set for New York Stage Return

Two-time Tony winner Matthew Broderick has been cast in a new off-Broadway production of Conor McPherson's Tony-nominated play The Seafarer. Ciarán O'Reilly will direct the production at Irish Repertory Theatre, slated to begin performances on March 30 with an opening set for April 18. In The Seafarer centers on Sharky, who has returned home to Dublin after losing his job to build a new, sober existence with his cantankerous elder brother, Richard, recently blinded in a drunken accident. This year, an immortal stranger from Sharky’s past arrives, raising the stakes to eternal consequence. Joining Broderick in the role of Lockhart will be Colin McPhillamy as Richard, Michael Mellamphy as Ivan, Andy Murray as Sharky and Tim Ruddy as Nicky. The Seafarer will play a limited engagement through May 13.



Ben Fankhauser & More to Star in Off-Broadway's Bar Mitzvah Boy

Mazel tov! Original Newsies star Ben Fankhauser is among the talented group of actors slated to revive the rarely seen musical Bar Mitzvah Boy, with music by Jule Styne (Gypsy), lyrics by Don Black (Sunset Boulevard), and a book by Jack Rosenthal (Yentl). The York Theatre Company's "Musicals in Mufti" presentation, beginning on February 10, will feature an adaptation by David Thompson (The Scottsboro Boys) with direction by Annette Jolles (That Time of the Year). Bar Mitzvah Boy centers on a young Jewish Londoner who runs away from the Bar Mitzvah into which his parents have poured their efforts and their money. Joining Fankhauser as Harold will be Julie Benko (Fiddler on the Roof) as Lesley Green, Neal Benari (Aida) as Rabbi Sherman, Ned Eisenberg (Rocket to the Moon) as Victor Green, Tim Jerome (The Phantom of the Opera) as Grandad, Peyton Lusk (Falsettos) as Eliot Green, Casey Watkins (A Christmas Story) as Denise and Lori Wilner (A Catered Affair) as Rita Green. Bar Mitzvah Boy will play a limited run through February 18.



Get a First Look at Anna Deavere Smith's Notes From the Field on HBO

HBO has released an official trailer for the upcoming movie adaptation of Anna Deavere Smith's Lucille Lortel Award-winning documentary solo play Notes From the Field. The previously announced film will debut on February 24 at 8:00pm on HBO. Drawn from more than 200 interviews with people living and working within a challenged system and featuring Smith's multifaceted portrayals of real-life characters, Notes From the Field features Smith playing all 19 roles. The play debuted with off-Broadway's Second Stage in 2016.



