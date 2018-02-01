Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Odds & Ends: Matthew Broderick Will Return to the New York Stage in The Seafarer & More
Odds and Ends
by Broadway.com Staff • Feb 1, 2018
Matthew Broderick
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)

Here's a quick roundup of stories you may have missed today.

Matthew Broderick Set for New York Stage Return
Two-time Tony winner Matthew Broderick has been cast in a new off-Broadway production of Conor McPherson's Tony-nominated play The Seafarer. Ciarán O'Reilly will direct the production at Irish Repertory Theatre, slated to begin performances on March 30 with an opening set for April 18. In The Seafarer centers on Sharky, who has returned home to Dublin after losing his job to build a new, sober existence with his cantankerous elder brother, Richard, recently blinded in a drunken accident. This year, an immortal stranger from Sharky’s past arrives, raising the stakes to eternal consequence. Joining Broderick in the role of Lockhart will be Colin McPhillamy as Richard, Michael Mellamphy as Ivan, Andy Murray as Sharky and Tim Ruddy as Nicky. The Seafarer will play a limited engagement through May 13.

Ben Fankhauser & More to Star in Off-Broadway's Bar Mitzvah Boy
Mazel tov! Original Newsies star Ben Fankhauser is among the talented group of actors slated to revive the rarely seen musical Bar Mitzvah Boy, with music by Jule Styne (Gypsy), lyrics by Don Black (Sunset Boulevard), and a book by Jack Rosenthal (Yentl). The York Theatre Company's "Musicals in Mufti" presentation, beginning on February 10, will feature an adaptation by David Thompson (The Scottsboro Boys) with direction by Annette Jolles (That Time of the Year). Bar Mitzvah Boy centers on a young Jewish Londoner who runs away from the Bar Mitzvah into which his parents have poured their efforts and their money. Joining Fankhauser as Harold will be Julie Benko (Fiddler on the Roof) as Lesley Green, Neal Benari (Aida) as Rabbi Sherman, Ned Eisenberg (Rocket to the Moon) as Victor Green, Tim Jerome (The Phantom of the Opera) as Grandad, Peyton Lusk (Falsettos) as Eliot Green, Casey Watkins (A Christmas Story) as Denise and Lori Wilner (A Catered Affair) as Rita Green. Bar Mitzvah Boy will play a limited run through February 18.

Get a First Look at Anna Deavere Smith's Notes From the Field on HBO
HBO has released an official trailer for the upcoming movie adaptation of Anna Deavere Smith's Lucille Lortel Award-winning documentary solo play Notes From the Field. The previously announced film will debut on February 24 at 8:00pm on HBO. Drawn from more than 200 interviews with people living and working within a challenged system and featuring Smith's multifaceted portrayals of real-life characters, Notes From the Field features Smith playing all 19 roles. The play debuted with off-Broadway's Second Stage in 2016.

View Comments

Trending Now

  1. Taylor Trensch Begins Dear Evan Hansen Run Earlier Than Planned
  2. Sutton Foster Returns to Thoroughly Modern Millie & More February Save the Date Picks We Love
  3. Broadway's My Fair Lady, Starring Lauren Ambrose, Announces Full Casting
  4. Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812 to Launch First International Production in Tokyo
  5. Go-Go's Musical Head Over Heels to Play Broadway's Hudson Theatre; Casting Announced

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked The Phantom of the Opera Dear Evan Hansen Aladdin Waitress Anastasia School of Rock - The Musical Chicago Come From Away Beautiful: The Carole King Musical All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters
Exclusive Offers