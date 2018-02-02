Ian McKellen to Play King Lear in London's West End; Producers Eyeing Broadway Run

Stage legend Ian McKellen will take on the mammoth role of King Lear in a revival scheduled to play London's West End, according to the U.K.'s Daily Mail. Shakespeare's classic work will run for 16 weeks at the Duke of York’s Theatre beginning on July 12. Jonathan Munby will repeat his directorial work of this King Lear, which began at the Chichester Festival Theatre’s Minerva Studio in 2017. Olivier and Tony nominee Sinead Cusack (Rock 'n' Roll) will co-star as Lear's loyal courtier, Kent.



Ian McKellen is a Tony winner for Amadeus whose Broadway credits also include Wild Honey, Dance of Death, Waiting for Godot and No Man's Land. He is a six-time Olivier winner for Richard III, Wild Honey, Bent, The Alchemist and Pillars of the Community, along with the Oliviers' Society of London Theatre Special Award. McKellen is also a five-time Emmy nominee and a two-time Academy Award nominee.



Ambassador Theatre Group and Chichester Festival Theatre, producers of the West End transfer, are looking at Broadway as a possible next move, the Daily Mail reports, with additional details to come. A full cast and creative team for the West End production of King Lear will be announced at a later date.