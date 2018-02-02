Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Ian McKellen to Play King Lear in London's West End; Producers Eyeing Broadway Run
News
by Broadway.com Staff • Feb 2, 2018
Ian McKellen
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)

Stage legend Ian McKellen will take on the mammoth role of King Lear in a revival scheduled to play London's West End, according to the U.K.'s Daily Mail. Shakespeare's classic work will run for 16 weeks at the Duke of York’s Theatre beginning on July 12. Jonathan Munby will repeat his directorial work of this King Lear, which began at the Chichester Festival Theatre’s Minerva Studio in 2017. Olivier and Tony nominee Sinead Cusack (Rock 'n' Roll) will co-star as Lear's loyal courtier, Kent.

Ian McKellen is a Tony winner for Amadeus whose Broadway credits also include Wild Honey, Dance of Death, Waiting for Godot and No Man's Land. He is a six-time Olivier winner for Richard III, Wild Honey, Bent, The Alchemist and Pillars of the Community, along with the Oliviers' Society of London Theatre Special Award. McKellen is also a five-time Emmy nominee and a two-time Academy Award nominee.

Ambassador Theatre Group and Chichester Festival Theatre, producers of the West End transfer, are looking at Broadway as a possible next move, the Daily Mail reports, with additional details to come. A full cast and creative team for the West End production of King Lear will be announced at a later date.

View Comments

Trending Now

  1. Sutton Foster Returns to Thoroughly Modern Millie & More February Save the Date Picks We Love
  2. Pentatonix Singer Kirstin Maldonado Joins Broadway's Kinky Boots
  3. Taylor Trensch Begins Dear Evan Hansen Run Earlier Than Planned
  4. The Great British Bake Off Host Mel Giedroyc to Join Rosalie Craig & Patti LuPone in Company
  5. Caroline O'Connor to Star in Kander & Ebb's The Rink in London

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked The Phantom of the Opera Dear Evan Hansen Aladdin Waitress Anastasia School of Rock - The Musical Chicago Come From Away Beautiful: The Carole King Musical All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters
Exclusive Offers