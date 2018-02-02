Anastasia's Caroline O'Connor to Star in Kander & Ebb's The Rink in London

Anastasia standout Caroline O'Connor is bound for London, set to star as Anna—the role that won Chita Rivera her first Tony Award—in a new mounting of Kander & Ebb's 1984 musical The Rink. The previously announced production will play the Southwark Playhouse for a run from May 25 through June 23. Adam Lenson will direct the production that will feature choreography by Fabian Aloise.



Caroline O'Connor can currently be seen as Countess Lily in the new Broadway musical Anastasia. She has also been seen on the Great White Way as Miss Shields in A Christmas Story The Musical and as Velma Kelly in Chicago, a role she originated in that revival's Australian debut. O'Connor's other credits include A Chorus Line, Baby, Oklahoma and the movie musical Moulin Rouge!



The Rink follows Anna (O'Connor), an Italian housewife who runs a roller-skating rink on the Eastern seaboard and is about to sell it to developers until her estranged daughter, Angel, returns after a long absence, hoping to save the rink and patch things up with her mother. The original production starred Liza Minnelli as Angel opposite Rivera.



Additional casting for The Rink will be announced at a later date.