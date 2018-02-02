The Great British Bake Off Host Mel Giedroyc to Join Rosalie Craig & Patti LuPone in Company

Mel Giedroyc, the theater actress who made a name for herself on BBC's The Great British Bake Off, will take to the stage as Sarah in the upcoming gender-swapped London production of Stephen Sondheim and George Furth's Company. The previously announced production, starring Olivier nominee Rosalie Craig (The Light Princess) as "Bobbi" (usually Bobby) and Tony winner Patti LuPone (War Paint) as Joanne, will begin performances on September 26 at the Gielgud Theatre. Tony and Olivier winner Marianne Elliott (Angels in America) directs.



"I am absolutely thrilled to be playing Sarah in Marianne Elliott’s upcoming production of Sondheim’s Company in the West End," said Giedroyc. "It’s been an ambition of mine to be in a Sondheim show, and to be working alongside Rosalie Craig and Patti LuPone and to be directed by the genius director that is Marianne Elliott is just the icing on the cake."



"I am so pleased that Mel is going to join our Company to play Sarah," said Elliott. "She has all the qualities I was looking for in the role of Sarah. She is a unique and gifted comic actress and another amazing and talented woman to add to the cast. I can’t believe my luck—we are going to have so much fun."



Mel Giedroyc recently co-hosted The Great British Bake Off for the BBC alongside her comic partner Sue Perkins. Giedroyc's theater credits include Luce, The Rocky Horror Picture Show, Eurobeat and New Boys. She will soon be playing Beatrice in a production of Much Ado About Nothing at the Rose Theatre, Kingston.



Joining Elliott on the creative team for Company are designer Bunny Christie and musical director Joel Fram. Additional cast and creative team will be announced at a later date.