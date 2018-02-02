Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

The Great British Bake Off Host Mel Giedroyc to Join Rosalie Craig & Patti LuPone in Company
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Feb 2, 2018

Mel Giedroyc, the theater actress who made a name for herself on BBC's The Great British Bake Off, will take to the stage as Sarah in the upcoming gender-swapped London production of Stephen Sondheim and George Furth's Company. The previously announced production, starring Olivier nominee Rosalie Craig (The Light Princess) as "Bobbi" (usually Bobby) and Tony winner Patti LuPone (War Paint) as Joanne, will begin performances on September 26 at the Gielgud Theatre. Tony and Olivier winner Marianne Elliott (Angels in America) directs.

"I am absolutely thrilled to be playing Sarah in Marianne Elliott’s upcoming production of Sondheim’s Company in the West End," said Giedroyc. "It’s been an ambition of mine to be in a Sondheim show, and to be working alongside Rosalie Craig and Patti LuPone and to be directed by the genius director that is Marianne Elliott is just the icing on the cake."

"I am so pleased that Mel is going to join our Company to play Sarah," said Elliott. "She has all the qualities I was looking for in the role of Sarah. She is a unique and gifted comic actress and another amazing and talented woman to add to the cast. I can’t believe my luck—we are going to have so much fun."

Mel Giedroyc recently co-hosted The Great British Bake Off for the BBC alongside her comic partner Sue Perkins. Giedroyc's theater credits include Luce, The Rocky Horror Picture Show, Eurobeat and New Boys. She will soon be playing Beatrice in a production of Much Ado About Nothing at the Rose Theatre, Kingston.

Joining Elliott on the creative team for Company are designer Bunny Christie and musical director Joel Fram. Additional cast and creative team will be announced at a later date.

Mel Giedroyc
(Photo: Marco Vittur)
View Comments

Trending Now

  1. Sutton Foster Returns to Thoroughly Modern Millie & More February Save the Date Picks We Love
  2. Pentatonix Singer Kirstin Maldonado Joins Broadway's Kinky Boots
  3. Taylor Trensch Begins Dear Evan Hansen Run Earlier Than Planned
  4. The Great British Bake Off Host Mel Giedroyc to Join Rosalie Craig & Patti LuPone in Company
  5. Caroline O'Connor to Star in Kander & Ebb's The Rink in London

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked The Phantom of the Opera Dear Evan Hansen Aladdin Waitress Anastasia School of Rock - The Musical Chicago Come From Away Beautiful: The Carole King Musical All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters
Exclusive Offers