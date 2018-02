These pics have got us saying "yeah, yeah"! Pentatonix's vocal powerhouse Kirsten Maldonado and Scissor Sisters' Jake Shears will be bringing audiences to their feet in Broadway's Kinky Boots alongside leading Lola J. Harrison Ghee. Maldonado officially joins the Tony-winning musical on February 2, and we've got a first look at the new trio. Check out the photos, and then be sure to see this fabulous musical at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre!

Jake Shears and J. Harrison Ghee raise it up in Broadway's Kinky Boots.

Welcome to Kinky Boots, Kirstin Maldonado!