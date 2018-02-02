Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Pentatonix Singer Kirstin Maldonado Joins Broadway's Kinky Boots
Curtain Up
by Andy Lefkowitz • Feb 2, 2018
Kirstin Maldonado
(Photo: Embry Lopez)

Everybody say yeah for Grammy winner Kirstin Maldonado, who makes her Broadway debut in Kinky Boots on February 2! Maldonado will play the role of Lauren in the Tony-winning musical for an engagement through April 8. She succeeds DeLaney Westfall, who played her final performance on February 1.

Maldonado is most known as one-fifth of the hit a cappella group Pentatonix. The group has earned three Grammy Awards and a Daytime Emmy nomination, with seven albums reaching the top 10 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Maldonado joins a cast that includes Jake Shears as Charlie Price and J. Harrison Ghee as Lola; Caroline Bowman rejoins the cast on February 2 as Nicola. Kinky Boots tells the tale of Charlie Price (Shears), a young man reluctantly taking over his family's struggling shoe factory and looking for a fresh idea. Charlie meets and finds inspiration in Lola (Ghee) and together, they discover that it takes a good friend to make a great pair.

The winner of six 2013 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Kinky Boots features a Tony-winning score by Cyndi Lauper, a book by Tony winner Harvey Fierstein and direction and choreography by Tony winner Jerry Mitchell.

Kinky Boots

Broadway’s huge-hearted hit is the winner of six Tony Awards including Best Musical!
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Trending Now

  1. Taylor Trensch Begins Dear Evan Hansen Run Earlier Than Planned
  2. Sutton Foster Returns to Thoroughly Modern Millie & More February Save the Date Picks We Love
  3. Broadway's My Fair Lady, Starring Lauren Ambrose, Announces Full Casting
  4. Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812 to Launch First International Production in Tokyo
  5. Go-Go's Musical Head Over Heels to Play Broadway's Hudson Theatre; Casting Announced

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked The Phantom of the Opera Dear Evan Hansen Aladdin Waitress Anastasia School of Rock - The Musical Chicago Come From Away Beautiful: The Carole King Musical All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters
Exclusive Offers