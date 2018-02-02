Pentatonix Singer Kirstin Maldonado Joins Broadway's Kinky Boots

Everybody say yeah for Grammy winner Kirstin Maldonado, who makes her Broadway debut in Kinky Boots on February 2! Maldonado will play the role of Lauren in the Tony-winning musical for an engagement through April 8. She succeeds DeLaney Westfall, who played her final performance on February 1.



Maldonado is most known as one-fifth of the hit a cappella group Pentatonix. The group has earned three Grammy Awards and a Daytime Emmy nomination, with seven albums reaching the top 10 on the Billboard 200 chart.



Maldonado joins a cast that includes Jake Shears as Charlie Price and J. Harrison Ghee as Lola; Caroline Bowman rejoins the cast on February 2 as Nicola. Kinky Boots tells the tale of Charlie Price (Shears), a young man reluctantly taking over his family's struggling shoe factory and looking for a fresh idea. Charlie meets and finds inspiration in Lola (Ghee) and together, they discover that it takes a good friend to make a great pair.



The winner of six 2013 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Kinky Boots features a Tony-winning score by Cyndi Lauper, a book by Tony winner Harvey Fierstein and direction and choreography by Tony winner Jerry Mitchell.