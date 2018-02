Step into a dream! That is exactly what Pentatonix Grammy winner Kirstin Maldonado did on February 2. The powerhouse vocalist took her first bow in the Tony-winning best musical Kinky Boots as Lauren alongside leading lads Jake Shears and J. Harrison Ghee. Maldonado marks her Broadway debut in Kinky Boots through April 8. Check out the pics from her first curtain call, and then go see her in the show!

Bravo! Catch Kirstin Maldonado in Kinky Boots at the Al Hirschfeld through April 8.