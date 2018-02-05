Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

John Leguizamo in "Latin History for Morons"
(Photo: Matthew Murphy)
John Leguizamo's Latin History for Morons Recoups Broadway Investment
The Biz
by Andy Lefkowitz • Feb 5, 2018

It's a hit! John Leguizamo's acclaimed solo comedy Latin History for Morons has returned its Broadway investment, becoming the first play to recoup its capitalization in the 2017-2018 season. The new show, directed by Tony Taccone, began previews on October 19, 2017 and officially opened on November 15. It is slated for a limited engagement through February 25 at Studio 54.

Inspired by the near total absence of Latinos in his son's American history class, Latin History for Morons sees Leguizamo embarking on a frenzied search to find a Latin hero for his son's school project. From a mad recap of the Aztec empire to stories of unknown Latin patriots of the Revolutionary War and beyond, Leguizamo breaks down the 3,000 years between the Mayans and Ricky Ricardo into 95 irreverent and uncensored minutes in his trademark style.

The Broadway premiere of Latin History for Morons follows engagements at The Public Theater and Berkeley Repertory Theatre (where Taccone is the artistic director). Leguizamo's prior Broadway solo shows include the Tony-nominated Freak (1998) and most recently Ghetto Klown (2011).

Hear about Latin History for Morons from Leguizamo himself in the Broadway.com Show segment below.

Latin History for Morons

John Leguizamo's outrageously funny one-man show about uncovering the truth, and recovering from the past.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Trending Now

  1. Ben Platt to Lead Ryan Murphy Series The Politician; Barbra Streisand & Gwyneth Paltrow Likely to Co-Star
  2. August Rush Musical, Directed by John Doyle, to Make World Premiere with Signature Theatre
  3. Leslie Odom Jr. Blows Us All Away with Super Bowl Performance of 'America the Beautiful'
  4. Once On This Island’s Hailey Kilgore on Her Ariana Grande Obsession & More
  5. Lin-Manuel Miranda & Wife Vanessa Welcome New Baby Boy

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked Aladdin Dear Evan Hansen The Phantom of the Opera Waitress Anastasia School of Rock - The Musical Come From Away Chicago Beautiful: The Carole King Musical All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters
Exclusive Offers