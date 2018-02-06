Mean Girls & More Washington, D.C. Shows & Stars Receive 2018 Helen Hayes Nominations

We're counting down the days for the Broadway arrival of Mean Girls, and this news has us even more pumped. The pre-Broadway run of the new musical adapted from the hit film was honored on February 5 among the 2018 Helen Hayes Award nominees, toasting the best Washington, D.C.-area theater. Other Broadway-notable nominees include Tony winner Debra Monk and Tony nominees Robin De Jesús and Denis Jones.



Mean Girls, which played D.C.'s National Theatre, earned Hayes nominations in the categories of Outstanding Visiting Production and Outstanding Performer—Visiting Production for stars Kate Rockwell (who plays Karen Smith) and Grey Hanson (Damian Hubbard). Monk was nominated in the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Musical—Hayes category for her turn in Mrs. Miller Does Her Thing at Signature Theatre.



Original Broadway In the Heights star De Jesús, who is slated to return to Broadway this spring in The Boys in the Band, earned a nomination in the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Musical—Hayes category for his performance as Usnavi in a mounting of In the Heights presented by Olney Theatre Center and Round House Theatre. De Jesús originated the role of In the Heights' Sonny on Broadway. Original Broadway In the Heights ensemble member Luis Salgado was nominated for Hayes Awards for his direction and choreography of the Maryland production.



Broadway veteran Jones (Holiday Inn) was nominated for his choreography of Signature Theatre's production of Crazy for You. Broadway alum Danny Gardner (Dames at Sea) was nommed for his leading performance in that production.



Other Broadway notables who received Hayes nominations include Nancy Anderson (Sunset Boulevard), hat-tipped for her performance in The Pajama Game at Arena Stage; Caroline Bowman (Kinky Boots) for her turn in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at Toby's Dinner Theatre; Beautiful choreographer Josh Prince, nominated for his footwork in Mrs. Miller Does Her Thing; Eric Schaeffer (Follies), nommed for his direction of A Little Night Music at Signature Theatre; and Bill Rauch (All the Way), honored with a Hayes nomination for his direction of Roe at Arena Stage.



For a full list of 2018 Helen Hayes Award nominations, click here.