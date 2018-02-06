Broadway BUZZ

Lena Hall & Dan Fogler in 'Becks'
(Photo: Blue Fox Entertainment)
Watch Tony Winners Lena Hall & Dan Fogler Buddy Up at the Bar in This Exclusive Clip from Becks
Watch It
by Lindsey Sullivan • Feb 6, 2018

We could never imagine Tony rocker chick Lena Hall not completely selling out a venue, let alone a dive bar. Nevertheless, in this exclusive clip from the new film Becks, Hall, who plays the titular character, can't help but joke about strumming to a nearly empty room in her hometown joint. Tony winner Dan Fogler plays the bartender (and, as we learn in the clip, Becks' first, erm, fling). Hall's performance as Becks could not be more self-deprecating and simultaneously endearing, and we cannot wait to see Becks on the big screen. The New York premiere took place on February 5 at the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema. Daniel Powell and Elizabeth Rohrbaugh's new film about an NYC-to-LA cross-country move that ends in a breakup arrives in cinemas on February 9. Check out the clip below, and get the popcorn ready!



And check out this glam pic of Hall on last night's purple carpet at the fancy premiere!

Lena Hall gets glam for the New York premiere of Becks (Photo: Jessica Earnshaw)
