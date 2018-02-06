Odds & Ends: Tyne Daly & Sierra Boggess Will Revisit It Shoulda Been You in Concert & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you may have missed today.



Tyne Daly, Sierra Boggess & More Set for It Shoulda Been You Reunion Concert

It's gonna be perfect! A slew of original cast members from the 2015 Broadway musical It Shoulda Been You have signed on for a reunion concert at the 92nd Street Y in NYC. Cast members slated to take part in the previously announced event include Tony winner Tyne Daly along with Sierra Boggess, Tony nominee Montego Glover, Josh Grisetti, Adam Heller, Edward Hibbert, Michael X. Martin, Anne L. Nathan, Nick Spangler, Chip Zien, Farah Alvin, Gina Ferrall and Aaron Finley. Tony winner David Hyde Pierce will repeat his work as director for the event, set for March 5 at 8:00pm. It Shoulda Been You centers on Jenny Steinberg, who finds herself in crisis on her sister's wedding day. The musical features a book and lyrics by Brian Hargrove and music by Barbara Anselmi. Look back at a clip from the musical comedy below.







Watch Audra McDonald, Christian Borle & a Bunch of Broadway Stars in The Good Fight Season 2 Trailer

CBS All Access has just released a new trailer for the second season of The Good Fight, and we're delighted by the amount of Broadway stars taking to the screen in the series. Check out six-time Tony winner Audra McDonald, two-time Tony winners Christian Borle and Christine Baranski, Cush Jumbo, Jane Lynch, Tony winner Jayne Houdyshell and her fellow Humans alum Sarah Steele in the first look at season two of the drama below and tune in to watch on March 4.







Leslie Odom Jr. to Headline Long Wharf Theatre Gala

Hamilton Tony winner Leslie Odom Jr., the megastar who just showed off his perfect vocals at this year's Super Bowl, will perform during the annual gala of Connecticut's Long Wharf Theatre, set for June 4. Odom is expected to sing pop and jazz standards along with Broadway tunes while backed by a five-piece band. The gala evening begins at 6:00pm followed by Odom's performance at 8:00pm.



Tony Winner Mandy Patinkin to Receive Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame Next Week

Broadway legend and Evita Tony winner Mandy Patinkin will be toasted with one of the biggest honors in show business. The Broadway great will receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on February 12, according to Variety. In addition to his iconic performance in Evita, Patinkin made his mark in the title role of Sunday in the Park with George. His other Broadway credits include The Secret Garden, Falsettos, The Wild Party and the solo engagements Mandy Patinkin in Concert and Celebrating Sondheim. Patinkin has also received accolades for his screen work, including a 1995 Emmy win for Chicago Hope and three Emmy nominations for Homeland. He was also nominated for a 1984 Golden Globe Award for his performance alongside Barbra Streisand in the film adaptation of Yentl.