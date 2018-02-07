Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Kate Baldwin & More to Join Sutton Foster & Gavin Creel in Thoroughly Modern Millie Reunion Concert
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Feb 7, 2018
Kate Baldwin
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)

A talented bunch of original ensemble members from the 2002 Broadway company of Thoroughly Modern Millie have signed on for the show's highly anticipated reunion concert. The event will take place on February 12 at 7:30pm at the Minskoff Theatre. The previously announced concert, benefiting the Actors Fund, will feature Tony-winning star Sutton Foster and her original leading man, current Hello, Dolly! Tony winner Gavin Creel.

Newly announced in the cast are Millie ensemble members Kate Baldwin (Creel's current Tony-nominated Hello, Dolly! co-star) and Casey Nicholaw (now the Tony-winning director/choreographer of The Book of Mormon), along with original understudy Darren Lee in the role of Ching Ho (which was first played by Ken Leung). The company will also feature Catherine Brunell, Joyce Chittick, J.P. Christensen, Julie Connors, David Eggers, Gregg Goodbred, Jessica Grové, Susan Haefner, JoAnn M. Hunter, Alisa Hauser (Klein), Matt Lashey, San Lobuono, Noah Racey, Aaron Ramey, T. Oliver Reid, Amy Heggins-Zink and 2017 Chita Rivera Award winner Megan Sikora.

As previously announced, joining Foster and Creel will be Harriet Harris reprising her Tony-winning performance as Mrs. Meers, with Tony nominee Marc Kudisch as Trevor Graydon, Tony nominee Sheryl Lee Ralph as Muzzy Van Hossmere, Anne L. Nathan as Miss Flannery, Francis Jue as Bun Foo and Megan McGinnis taking on the role of Dorothy Brown (originally played by Angela Christian).

The 1922-set show follows young flapper Millie (Foster) who arrives in New York City with hopes to find a job and marry a wealthy employer. Though fond of penniless paper-clip salesman Jimmy (Creel), she's determined to marry well-heeled company man Trevor Graydon (Kudisch), who loves Millie's roommate Dorothy Brown (McGinnis). As all four try to find love, evil landlady Mrs. Meers (Harris) schemes to sell the orphaned Dorothy into white slavery.

Thoroughly Modern Millie began previews on March 19, 2002 and opened on April 18 at the Marquis Theatre. The show won six Tony Awards and ran 903 performances, closing on June 20, 2004. Millie features a book by Dick Scanlan and Richard Morris, music by Jeanine Tesori and lyrics by Scanlan. Michael Mayer directed the original production which featured Tony-winning choreography by Rob Ashford. Mayer, Ashford and musical director Michael Rafter will helm the reunion concert.

Millie is based on on the 1967 film of the same name, which was based on the British musical Chrysanthemum, which opened in London in 1956. The film Thoroughly Modern Millie featured Julie Andrews in the title role opposite James Fox as Jimmy, with Mary Tyler Moore as Dorothy Brown, John Gavin as Trevor Graydon, Beatrice Lillie as Mrs. Meers and Carol Channing as Muzzy Van Hossmere.

View Comments

Trending Now

  1. Lincoln Center Theater's Falsettos Will Launch Tour in 2019
  2. John Mahoney, Tony Winner & Frasier Star, Dies at 77
  3. Dave Thomas Brown to Join the Mission as Elder Price in The Book of Mormon
  4. August Rush Musical, Directed by John Doyle, to Make World Premiere with Signature Theatre
  5. Here's an Exclusive Look at Frozen's Caissie Levy & Patti Murin

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked Aladdin Dear Evan Hansen The Phantom of the Opera Waitress Anastasia School of Rock - The Musical Come From Away Chicago Beautiful: The Carole King Musical All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters
Exclusive Offers