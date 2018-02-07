Kate Baldwin & More to Join Sutton Foster & Gavin Creel in Thoroughly Modern Millie Reunion Concert

A talented bunch of original ensemble members from the 2002 Broadway company of Thoroughly Modern Millie have signed on for the show's highly anticipated reunion concert. The event will take place on February 12 at 7:30pm at the Minskoff Theatre. The previously announced concert, benefiting the Actors Fund, will feature Tony-winning star Sutton Foster and her original leading man, current Hello, Dolly! Tony winner Gavin Creel.



Newly announced in the cast are Millie ensemble members Kate Baldwin (Creel's current Tony-nominated Hello, Dolly! co-star) and Casey Nicholaw (now the Tony-winning director/choreographer of The Book of Mormon), along with original understudy Darren Lee in the role of Ching Ho (which was first played by Ken Leung). The company will also feature Catherine Brunell, Joyce Chittick, J.P. Christensen, Julie Connors, David Eggers, Gregg Goodbred, Jessica Grové, Susan Haefner, JoAnn M. Hunter, Alisa Hauser (Klein), Matt Lashey, San Lobuono, Noah Racey, Aaron Ramey, T. Oliver Reid, Amy Heggins-Zink and 2017 Chita Rivera Award winner Megan Sikora.



As previously announced, joining Foster and Creel will be Harriet Harris reprising her Tony-winning performance as Mrs. Meers, with Tony nominee Marc Kudisch as Trevor Graydon, Tony nominee Sheryl Lee Ralph as Muzzy Van Hossmere, Anne L. Nathan as Miss Flannery, Francis Jue as Bun Foo and Megan McGinnis taking on the role of Dorothy Brown (originally played by Angela Christian).



The 1922-set show follows young flapper Millie (Foster) who arrives in New York City with hopes to find a job and marry a wealthy employer. Though fond of penniless paper-clip salesman Jimmy (Creel), she's determined to marry well-heeled company man Trevor Graydon (Kudisch), who loves Millie's roommate Dorothy Brown (McGinnis). As all four try to find love, evil landlady Mrs. Meers (Harris) schemes to sell the orphaned Dorothy into white slavery.



Thoroughly Modern Millie began previews on March 19, 2002 and opened on April 18 at the Marquis Theatre. The show won six Tony Awards and ran 903 performances, closing on June 20, 2004. Millie features a book by Dick Scanlan and Richard Morris, music by Jeanine Tesori and lyrics by Scanlan. Michael Mayer directed the original production which featured Tony-winning choreography by Rob Ashford. Mayer, Ashford and musical director Michael Rafter will helm the reunion concert.



Millie is based on on the 1967 film of the same name, which was based on the British musical Chrysanthemum, which opened in London in 1956. The film Thoroughly Modern Millie featured Julie Andrews in the title role opposite James Fox as Jimmy, with Mary Tyler Moore as Dorothy Brown, John Gavin as Trevor Graydon, Beatrice Lillie as Mrs. Meers and Carol Channing as Muzzy Van Hossmere.