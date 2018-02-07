Odds & Ends: Andrew Lloyd Webber Revue Directed by John Doyle in the Works & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you may have missed today.



Andrew Lloyd Webber Revue Directed by John Doyle in the Works

A new revue featuring the music of famed composer Andrew Lloyd Webber is in development, according to an Equity casting notice. The Tony winner whose shows include Evita, Cats, Sunset Boulevard and Broadway's longest-running musical, The Phantom of the Opera, is collaborating on the project with Tony-winning director John Doyle (The Color Purple). Richard Curtis (Rowan Atkinson at the Atkinson) is penning a book for the musical that will feature choreography by JoAnn M. Hunter (Disaster!). A workshop of the show is slated to take place from April 1-22.



Alan Cumming Will Return to Café Carlyle

Alan Cumming is returning to the concert stage. The Cabaret Tony winner will play NYC's Café Carlyle with the all-new show Legal Immigrant, featuring songs and stories about his life and loves in his adopted homeland, America. The concert will play an engagement from June 19-30. In addition to Cabaret, Cumming has been seen on Broadway in Design for Living, The Threepenny Opera and Macbeth. He is a four-time Emmy nominee for his work on The Good Wife and as co-host of The 69th Annual Tony Awards.



Will Swenson & More to Join the Skivvies for Concert Toasting National Singles Appreciation Day

A talented group of stage stars will team up with the Skivvies for a new concert celebrating National Singles Appreciation Day. Hit Singles, an evening of song and comedy celebrating the joys of being without a significant other, will take place on February 15 at 9:30pm at The Green Room 42. Joining Skivvies stars Lauren Molina and Nick Cearley will be Tony nominees Will Swenson (Jerry Springer: The Opera) and Kate Baldwin (Hello, Dolly!), along with Alex Newell (Once On This Island), Evan Todd (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical), Molly Pope (Bulldozer), Conor Ryan (Desperate Measures), Benny Elledge (Waitress), Heath Saunders (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812) and Kevin Zak (Clinton The Musical).



Friends! The Musical Parody Extends Run

Ross, Rachel, Chandler, Monica, Joey and Phoebe will be there for you through this fall! The hit off-Broadway show Friends! The Musical Parody has extended its run at St. Luke's Theatre through September 2, 2018. The show began performances on October 13, 2017. Created by Bob and Tobly McSmith and featuring music by Assaf Gleizner, Friends! The Musical Parody celebrates and pokes fun at the wacky misadventures of the group of 20something pals we love from the hit TV show as they navigate the pitfalls of work, life and love in 1990s Manhattan. Paul Stancato directs and choreographs. The cast features Seth Blum as Chandler, Lisa Graye as Monica, Katie Johantgen as Phoebe, Patricia Sabulis as Rachel, Alan Trinca as Joey and Landon Zwick as Ross.