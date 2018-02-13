Broadway BUZZ

Drew Gehling Joins Sara Bareilles in Broadway's Waitress
Curtain Up
by Andy Lefkowitz • Feb 13, 2018
Drew Gehling
(Photo: Caitlin McNaney)

Original cast member Drew Gehling returns to the role of goofy, charming Dr. Pomatter in Broadway's Waitress beginning on February 13. Gehling takes over for Jason Mraz, who played his final performance in the musical on February 11.

In addition to his celebrated turn in Waitress, Gehling has been seen on Broadway in Jersey Boys and On a Clear Day You Can See Forever. His off-Broadway credits include A Minister's Wife and Billy & Ray. Gehling also starred in the world premiere musical Roman Holiday.

Gehling joins a cast that includes Waitress' Tony-nominated songwriter Sara Bareilles as Jenna, with Caitlin Houlahan as Dawn, NaTasha Yvette Williams as Becky, John Cullum as Joe, Benny Elledge as Cal, Joe Tippett as Earl and Christopher Fitzgerald as Ogie. Directed by Diane Paulus, Waitress began previews on March 25, 2016 and opened on April 24.

Waitress

Sara Bareilles scores this new musical based on the movie of the same name.
