Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Culturalist Challenge! Rank the Top 10 Tony-Winning Musicals That Need a Reunion Concert
Features
by Lindsey Sullivan • Feb 9, 2018

The Broadway.com staff is crazy for Culturalist, the website that lets you choose and create your own top 10 lists. Every week, we’re challenging you with a new Broadway-themed topic to rank.

Forget about the boy because it's Friday! And it's not just any Friday, but the Friday before Sutton Foster, Gavin Creel and a slew of Broadway stars reunite for a special concert performance of Thoroughly Modern Millie! As previously announced, the event, which benefits the Actors Fund, will take place on February 12 at the Minskoff Theatre. This is definitely a theater event we don't want to miss, and it's got us super inspired: what other Tony-winning musicals of the last 60 years should have a reunion concert? This was a super fun list to put together, and we're eager to see your top 10 picks! Broadway.com Content Producer Lindsey Sullivan kicked things off with her top 10. Now it's your turn!

STEP 1—SELECT: Visit Culturalist to see all of your options. Highlight your 10 favorites.

STEP 2—RANK & PUBLISH: Click "rearrange list" to order your selections. Click the “publish” button.

Once your list is published, you can see the overall rankings of everyone on the aggregate list.

Pick your favorites, then tune in for the results next week on Broadway.com!

View Comments

Trending Now

  1. Watch the Cast of Once On This Island's Fierce Performance of 'Mama Will Provide'
  2. Huey Lewis & the News Musical Heart of Rock and Roll Is in Development
  3. Rock of Ages Musical Will Hit the Road in Fall 2018
  4. See Taylor Trensch Take His First Curtain Call in Broadway's Dear Evan Hansen
  5. Culturalist Challenge! Rank the Top 10 Tony-Winning Musicals That Need a Reunion Concert

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked Aladdin Dear Evan Hansen The Phantom of the Opera Waitress Anastasia School of Rock - The Musical Come From Away Chicago Beautiful: The Carole King Musical All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters
Exclusive Offers