Culturalist Challenge! Rank the Top 10 Tony-Winning Musicals That Need a Reunion Concert

The Broadway.com staff is crazy for Culturalist, the website that lets you choose and create your own top 10 lists. Every week, we’re challenging you with a new Broadway-themed topic to rank.



Forget about the boy because it's Friday! And it's not just any Friday, but the Friday before Sutton Foster, Gavin Creel and a slew of Broadway stars reunite for a special concert performance of Thoroughly Modern Millie! As previously announced, the event, which benefits the Actors Fund, will take place on February 12 at the Minskoff Theatre. This is definitely a theater event we don't want to miss, and it's got us super inspired: what other Tony-winning musicals of the last 60 years should have a reunion concert? This was a super fun list to put together, and we're eager to see your top 10 picks! Broadway.com Content Producer Lindsey Sullivan kicked things off with her top 10. Now it's your turn!



STEP 1—SELECT: Visit Culturalist to see all of your options. Highlight your 10 favorites.



STEP 2—RANK & PUBLISH: Click "rearrange list" to order your selections. Click the “publish” button.



Once your list is published, you can see the overall rankings of everyone on the aggregate list.



Pick your favorites, then tune in for the results next week on Broadway.com!