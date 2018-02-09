Will Three Billbords Scribe Martin McDonagh's Hangmen Bow on Broadway This Season?

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri scribe Martin McDonagh will suit up for the Academy Awards on March 4, and according to The New York Post, he just may also have a play bowing on the Great White Way this season. His new dark comedy Hangmen is currently playing a sold-out run at off-Broadway's Atlantic Theater Company. The Post reports that the Cort Theatre, where M. Butterfly played until December 17, 2017, may serve as the production's Broadway house. The Matthew Dunster-directed play is scheduled to run at off-Broadway's ATC through March 7.



Hangmen stars Mark Addy, Reece Shearsmith and Johnny Flynn. The play takes place in a small pub in the northern English town of Oldham, where Harry (Addy) is something of a local celebrity. But what's the second-best hangman in England to do on the day they've abolished hanging? Amongst the cub reporters and pub regulars dying to hear Harry's reaction to the news, his old assistant Syd (Shearsmith) and the peculiar Mooney (Flynn) lurk with very different motives for their visit.



The off-Broadway company also includes Owen Campbell, Billy Carter, Maxwell Caulfield, Gaby French, Gilles Geary, Richard Hollis, John Horton, David Lansbury and Sally Rogers. The play's production team includes lighting designer Joshua Carr, sound designer Ian Dickinson and scenic/costume designer Anna Fleischle.



The Band's Visit, which is currently playing at Broadway's Ethel Barrymore Theatre, had its world premiere at the Atlantic Theater Company’s Linda Gross Theater, where the Royal Court Theatre production of Hangmen is running.