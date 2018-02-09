Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Huey Lewis & the News Musical Heart of Rock and Roll to Premiere at the Old Globe in 2018
News
by Lindsey Sullivan • Feb 9, 2018
Huey Lewis and the News
(Photo: Richard Frollini)

Fresh off of the announcement of a Huey Lewis and the News musical being in development, the Old Globe has reported that Heart of Rock and Roll will have its world premiere at the San Diego theater as part of its 2018-2019 season. Performances are scheduled to run from September 6 through October 21. An official opening night will take place on September 14. Featuring a book by Jonathan Abrams and story by Tyler Mitchell and Jonathan Abrams, the musical will be directed by Gordon Greenberg.

With chart-topping songs such as “Hip to Be Square,” “Do You Believe in Love,” “Workin’ for a Livin’,” and “The Power of Love,” Heart of Rock and Roll focuses on Bobby, a former rock singer who has traded in his guitar for a stable job in corporate America. He’s on the verge of closing the ultimate business deal and winning the girl of his dreams (who also happens to be the CEO’s daughter)—that is, if he doesn’t jeopardize everything by reuniting with his band for another shot at rock-and-roll glory.

Heart of Rock and Roll will feature scenic design by Derek McLane, costumes by Paloma Young, lighting design by Howell Binkley, choreography by Lorin Latarro and music supervision, arrangements, and orchestrations by Brian Usifer. The production will be presented by special arrangement with Tyler Mitchell, W. Leo Kiely, Bill Kiely, Whitney Kiely Moehle and Tamar Climan.

Casting will be announced at a later date.

View Comments

Trending Now

  1. Watch the Cast of Once On This Island's Fierce Performance of 'Mama Will Provide'
  2. Huey Lewis & the News Musical Heart of Rock and Roll Is in Development
  3. Rock of Ages Musical Will Hit the Road in Fall 2018
  4. See Taylor Trensch Take His First Curtain Call in Broadway's Dear Evan Hansen
  5. Culturalist Challenge! Rank the Top 10 Tony-Winning Musicals That Need a Reunion Concert

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked Aladdin Dear Evan Hansen The Phantom of the Opera Waitress Anastasia School of Rock - The Musical Come From Away Chicago Beautiful: The Carole King Musical All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters
Exclusive Offers