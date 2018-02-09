Tony Winner Harriet Harris on Rehearsing Thoroughly Modern Millie Ahead of Reunion Concert

Members of Thoroughly Modern Millie's original Broadway cast will reunite for an anniversary concert on February 12. Sutton Foster, Gavin Creel, Marc Kudisch, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Kate Baldwin, Casey Nicholaw and more are set to reprise their roles in Jeanine Tesori, Dick Scanlan and Richard Morris' Tony Award-winning musical at the Minskoff Theatre. Ahead of the hotly anticipated reunion, Broadway.com caught up with orginal Mrs. Meers and Broadway maintstay Harriet Harris about revisiting the performance that won her a Tony for Best Featured Actress in a Musical in 2002.

"I had a rehearsal Monday with Francis Jue and Darren Lee, who replaced Ken Leung at one point in the show. And [original musical director] Michael Rafter was at the piano," Harris said. "I just thought that we're so lucky that 15 years later, so many of us still got to come back and be part of this again.

Harris was surprised to see her former co-star and original Millie Sutton Foster earlier this week, as Foster was rehearsing in another building. "Sutton wandered in. She had been in a pilates class across the street, and she saw us and said, 'Hey! I know those people!' Harris said. "It was so sweet to see her."

Harris admits she can't rely entirely on muscle memory to remember the villanous hotel owner's lines and music. "The muscles, that remain, do remember," she joked. "There were certain things that I just thought, Did I really say that? Is that what we did? Does that sound right?"

The reunion concert will benefit The Actors Fund, and if you somehow have tickets: Gimme, gimme.