Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Tony Winner Harriet Harris on Rehearsing Thoroughly Modern Millie Ahead of Reunion Concert
Broadway Buzz
by Eric King • Feb 9, 2018

Members of Thoroughly Modern Millie's original Broadway cast will reunite for an anniversary concert on February 12. Sutton Foster, Gavin Creel, Marc Kudisch, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Kate Baldwin, Casey Nicholaw and more are set to reprise their roles in Jeanine Tesori, Dick Scanlan and Richard Morris' Tony Award-winning musical at the Minskoff Theatre. Ahead of the hotly anticipated reunion, Broadway.com caught up with orginal Mrs. Meers and Broadway maintstay Harriet Harris about revisiting the performance that won her a Tony for Best Featured Actress in a Musical in 2002. 

"I had a rehearsal Monday with Francis Jue and Darren Lee, who replaced Ken Leung at one point in the show. And [original musical director] Michael Rafter was at the piano," Harris said. "I just thought that we're so lucky that 15 years later, so many of us still got to come back and be part of this again.

Harris was surprised to see her former co-star and original Millie Sutton Foster earlier this week, as Foster was rehearsing in another building. "Sutton wandered in. She had been in a pilates class across the street, and she saw us and said, 'Hey! I know those people!' Harris said. "It was so sweet to see her."

Harris admits she can't rely entirely on muscle memory to remember the villanous hotel owner's lines and music. "The muscles, that remain, do remember," she joked. "There were certain things that I just thought, Did I really say that? Is that what we did? Does that sound right?" 

The reunion concert will benefit The Actors Fund, and if you somehow have tickets: Gimme, gimme. 

 

Harriet Harris
(Photo: Caitlin McNaney)

Thoroughly Modern Millie

NYMILLIE
View Comments

Trending Now

  1. Watch the Cast of Once On This Island's Fierce Performance of 'Mama Will Provide'
  2. Huey Lewis & the News Musical Heart of Rock and Roll Is in Development
  3. Rock of Ages Musical Will Hit the Road in Fall 2018
  4. See Taylor Trensch Take His First Curtain Call in Broadway's Dear Evan Hansen
  5. Culturalist Challenge! Rank the Top 10 Tony-Winning Musicals That Need a Reunion Concert

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked Aladdin Dear Evan Hansen The Phantom of the Opera Waitress Anastasia School of Rock - The Musical Come From Away Chicago Beautiful: The Carole King Musical All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters
Exclusive Offers