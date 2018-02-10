House of Cards Emmy Winner & New York Stage Star Reg E. Cathey Dead at 59

New York stage and screen star David E. Cathey has died at the age of 59. Known for his roles on House of Cards and The Wire, Cathey received an Emmy Award in 2015 for Outstanding Guest Actor for his performance as barbecue joint owner Freddy Hayes on House of Cards. The Wire creator David Simon and House of Cards and The Parisian Woman scribe Beau Willimon posted their sadness for Cathey's passing on social media.

Reg Cathey, 1958-2018. Not only a fine, masterful actor -- but simply one of the most delightful human beings with whom I ever shared some long days on set. On wit alone, he could double any man over and leave him thinking. Reg, your memory is a great blessing. pic.twitter.com/OHEUbAhTg0 — David Simon (@AoDespair) February 9, 2018

Reg Cathey was one of a kind. Brimming with life force, generosity, humor, gravitas and a fountain of talent. Loved by everyone lucky enough know him and work with him. He will be greatly missed.

Rest In Peace, Reg. pic.twitter.com/p9DXFgDevP — Beau Willimon (@BeauWillimon) February 9, 2018

Cathey also performed on the New York stage throughout his career. The Huntsville, Alabama native took the Broadway stage in 2000 to play Brighella in the Julie Taymor-directed The Green Bird.



His numerous off-Broadway credits include King Richard III, Measure for Measure and The Taming of the Shrew at the Delacorte Theater. He also performed in the Public's productions of Macbeth, Hamlet, Talk, Timon of Athens and Love's Labor's Lost.