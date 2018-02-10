Broadway BUZZ

House of Cards Emmy Winner & New York Stage Star Reg E. Cathey Dead at 59
Obit
by Lindsey Sullivan • Feb 10, 2018
Reg E. Cathey
(Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

New York stage and screen star David E. Cathey has died at the age of 59. Known for his roles on House of Cards and The Wire, Cathey received an Emmy Award in 2015 for Outstanding Guest Actor for his performance as barbecue joint owner Freddy Hayes on House of Cards. The Wire creator David Simon and House of Cards and The Parisian Woman scribe Beau Willimon posted their sadness for Cathey's passing on social media.

Cathey also performed on the New York stage throughout his career. The Huntsville, Alabama native took the Broadway stage in 2000 to play Brighella in the Julie Taymor-directed The Green Bird.

His numerous off-Broadway credits include King Richard III, Measure for Measure and The Taming of the Shrew at the Delacorte Theater. He also performed in the Public's productions of Macbeth, Hamlet, Talk, Timon of Athens and Love's Labor's Lost.

 

