The Fans Have Spoken! The Top 10 Tony-Winning Musicals That Need a Reunion Concert
Features
by Lindsey Sullivan • Feb 12, 2018

Gimme, gimme any available tickets because tonight's the big night! As previously announced, Sutton Foster, Gavin Creel and a slew of stars will reunite at the Minskoff Theatre for a special concert performance of Thoroughly Modern Millie! to benefit the Actors Fund. In the spirit of this super exciting reunion, we created a list of all of the Tony-winning musicals of the last 60 years (that aren't currently running on the Great White Way) and asked the fans which ones should follow in Millie's footsteps with a reunion concert. Your top 10 list has got us starry-eyed! We'll be daydreaming about all of these possible reunions for the rest of the week.

10. Once



9. Fun Home



8. Evita



7. Sweeney Todd



6. A Chorus Line



5. Les Miserables



4. Hairspray



3. In the Heights



2. Spring Awakening



1. Rent

