The Fans Have Spoken! The Top 10 Tony-Winning Musicals That Need a Reunion Concert

Gimme, gimme any available tickets because tonight's the big night! As previously announced, Sutton Foster, Gavin Creel and a slew of stars will reunite at the Minskoff Theatre for a special concert performance of Thoroughly Modern Millie! to benefit the Actors Fund. In the spirit of this super exciting reunion, we created a list of all of the Tony-winning musicals of the last 60 years (that aren't currently running on the Great White Way) and asked the fans which ones should follow in Millie's footsteps with a reunion concert. Your top 10 list has got us starry-eyed! We'll be daydreaming about all of these possible reunions for the rest of the week.
10. Once
9. Fun Home
8. Evita
7. Sweeney Todd
6. A Chorus Line
5. Les Miserables
4. Hairspray
3. In the Heights
2. Spring Awakening
1. Rent
