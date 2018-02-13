Broadway BUZZ

Caissie Levy & Patti Murin
(Photos: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)
Coronation Day! Caissie Levy, Patti Murin & the Cast of Frozen Poised for Broadway Bow
Hot Shot
by Lindsey Sullivan • Feb 13, 2018

Frozen begins performances at the St. James Theatre on February 22, and fans could not be more excited to see this beloved Disney film come to life on the Great White Way. Stars Caissie Levy, Patti Murin, John Riddle, Greg Hildreth and Jelani Alladin posed for the press on February 13 at The Refectory at New York's gorgeous (and very Arendelle-esque) High Line Hotel. Director Michael Grandage and songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez were also on the scene. You may find it hard to chill out after peeking these adorable pics—after all, Frozen's Broadway bow is less than 10 days away!

Jelani Alladin looks sharp.
Frozen songwriting couple Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez snap a sweet pic.
Frozen's songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, director Michael Grandage, stars Caissie Levy, John Riddle, Greg Hildreth, Patti Murin and Jelani Aladdin can't hold it back anymore! Frozen bows on Broadway at the St. James Theatre on February 22.

Disney's hit film comes to life on Broadway in an all-new production created for the stage.
