Damon Daunno in Daniel Fish's 2015 "Oklahoma!" at Bard SummerScape
(Photo: Cory Weaver)
Odds & Ends: Oklahoma! to Celebrate 75th Anniversary with Immersive Production & More
by Broadway.com Staff • Feb 13, 2018

Here's a quick roundup of stories you may have missed today.

Oklahoma! to Celebrate 75th Anniversary with Immersive Production
A reimagined staging of Rodgers & Hammerstein's iconic musical Oklahoma! will be mounted at Brooklyn's St. Ann’s Warehouse in honor of the show's 75th anniversary. The intimate look at the groundbreaking show will begin performances on September 27, the 75th-anniversary date of Oklahoma!'s Broadway premiere. Director Daniel Fish first mounted his fresh take on the classic tuner in 2015 at Bard University. Oklahoma! features a classic score including the tunes "Oh, What a Beautiful Mornin'," "The Surrey with the Fringe on Top," "I Can't Say No" and the lively title number. Casting for Oklahoma! will be announced at a later date.

Come From Away Co-Creator David Hein Pens Bonus Story for Amazing Spider-Man
Come From Away co-creator David Hein is spreading his talents far and wide! We've just learned that the celebrated Tony nominee has written a bonus story for the annual Amazing Spider-Man comic, due out on stands on February 14. "Just like the journey that Come From Away has been on, never in my wildest dreams would I have expected it to lead to working on Spider-Man," said Hein. "I am honored and so excited to work with the incredible creators and writers at Marvel, who I have been fans of since I was a kid. It’s a thrilling experience to jump from writing a Broadway musical to diving into the world of Spider-Man's New York." Hein makes his first Broadway splash with the acclaimed Come From Away, which continues to play to sold-out crowds at the Schoenfeld Theatre.

Anna Chlumsky on Painting the Town Red in Cardinal at Second Stage
Veep star Anna Chlumsky is currently starring in Greg Pierce's world premiere play Cardinal at off-Broadway's Second Stage. The five-time Emmy nominee stopped by Live with Kelly & Ryan on February 13 to talk about her new gig. Chlumsky noted that one of the best parts of appearing in Cardinal is co-starring alongside a talented cast that includes Becky Ann Baker, Adam Pally, Alex Hurt, Stephen Park and Eugene Young. "We have a blast," said Chlumsky of the experience. Give a watch to the delightful star below and be sure to check out her turn at Second Stage's Tony Kiser Theatre through February 25.



P.S. Check out this newly released video of Frozen's pre-Broadway sitzprobe in anticipation of the show's February 22 main-stem bow.

