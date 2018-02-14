Brandon Uranowitz, Stephanie Styles, James Snyder & More to Lead Grand Hotel at Encores!

Two-time Tony nominee Brandon Uranowitz (Falsettos), stage veterans Stephanie Styles (Newsies) and James Snyder (In Transit), and Irina Dvorovenko, a former principal ballet dancer with the American Ballet Theatre, are among the stars set to lead the upcoming Encores! presentation of the 1989 musical Grand Hotel. Josh Rhodes (Bright Star) will direct and choreograph the revival, slated to run from March 21-25 at New York City Center.



Inspired by Vicki Baum’s 1929 novel, Grand Hotel intertwines the lives of a cast of eccentric characters through a series of fateful encounters. Whirling through the doors of the opulent Grand Hotel are faded ballerina Elizaveta Grushinskaya (Dvorovenko), the impoverished romantic Baron Felix von Gaigern (Snyder), fatally ill bookkeeper Otto Kringelein (Uranowitz) and Flaemmchen (Styles), a young secretary who is all too eager to become an American film star. Originally produced under the title At the Grand (1958), with a score by Robert Wright and George Forrest and book by Luther Davis, the production was revitalized in 1989 by director-choreographer Tommy Tune, with additional music and lyrics by Maury Yeston, for an acclaimed run on Broadway.



The principal cast of Grand Hotel will also include Tony nominee John Dossett as General Director Preysing and Natascia Diaz as Raffaela. The company will also feature Junior Cervila, John Clay III, Guadalupe Garcia, Nehal Joshi, James T. Lane, Jamie LaVerdiere, Eric Leviton, Robert Montano, Kevin Pariseau, William Ryall, Daniel Yearwood, Aaron J. Albano, Matt Bauman, Kate Chapman, Sara Esty, Hannah Florence, Richard Gatta, Emily Kelly, Andrew Kruep, Kelly Methven, Harris Milgrim, Adam Roberts, Christopher Trepinski and Sharrod Williams.