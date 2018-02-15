Broadway BUZZ

The cast of Escape to Margaritaville
(Photos: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)
Get Your Beachballs Ready! The Cast of Escape to Margaritaville Gives a Sneak Peek Performance
Hot Shot
by Matt Rodin • Feb 15, 2018

With previews on the horizon, the Paul Alexander Nolan, Alison Luff and the cast of Escape to Margaritaville gave a sneak peek performance that was overflowing with island vibes! The Marquis Theatre, adorned with tropical decor, was the perfect setting for the beloved Jimmy Buffet tunes to come to life. "A Pirate Looks at 40" and "Volcano" were the only taste of paradise these islanders would give away, but parrotheads and theatergoers alike will find themselves transported when the new musical sweeps audiences out to sea, starting on February 16.

Paul Alexander Nolan and Alison Luff sing a sweet serenade.
The cast of Escape to Margaritaville gets wild at their press preview

 

Escape to Margaritaville

A new musical featuring both original songs and your most-loved Jimmy Buffett classics.
