MCC Theater Terminates Neil LaBute as Playwright-in-Residence; Cancels Reasons to Be Pretty Happy

Off-Broadway's MCC Theater has announced the cancellation of the previously announced world premiere production of Neil LaBute's Reasons to Be Pretty Happy. The esteemed theater has also announced that Tony-nominated scribe LaBute has been terminated from his long-standing role as playwright-in-residence.



MCC released the following statement: "MCC Theater is canceling the upcoming production of Reasons to Be Pretty Happy by Neil LaBute and is terminating his tenure as its playwright-in-residence, effective immediately. The theater will be announcing a new play to complete the current season in the coming weeks."



LaBute debuted a number of works with MCC, dating back to the 2004 production of Fat Pig. His other works produced by MCC have included Some Girl(s), In a Dark Dark House, The Break of Noon, The Money Shot, The Way We Get By, All the Ways to Say I Love You, Reasons to Be Happy and Reasons to Be Pretty, which transferred to Broadway.