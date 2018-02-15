Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

MCC Theater Terminates Neil LaBute as Playwright-in-Residence; Cancels Reasons to Be Pretty Happy
News
by Broadway.com Staff • Feb 15, 2018
Neil LaBute
(Photo: Caitlin McNaney)

Off-Broadway's MCC Theater has announced the cancellation of the previously announced world premiere production of Neil LaBute's Reasons to Be Pretty Happy. The esteemed theater has also announced that Tony-nominated scribe LaBute has been terminated from his long-standing role as playwright-in-residence.

MCC released the following statement: "MCC Theater is canceling the upcoming production of Reasons to Be Pretty Happy by Neil LaBute and is terminating his tenure as its playwright-in-residence, effective immediately. The theater will be announcing a new play to complete the current season in the coming weeks."

LaBute debuted a number of works with MCC, dating back to the 2004 production of Fat Pig. His other works produced by MCC have included Some Girl(s), In a Dark Dark House, The Break of Noon, The Money Shot, The Way We Get By, All the Ways to Say I Love You, Reasons to Be Happy and Reasons to Be Pretty, which transferred to Broadway.

View Comments

Trending Now

  1. American Idol Winner David Cook Will Make Broadway Debut in Kinky Boots
  2. Sutton Foster, Leslie Odom Jr., Stephanie J. Block & Andrew Rannells' Lincoln Center Concerts Set PBS Air Dates
  3. Smash Veteran Katharine McPhee on Preparing for Her Broadway Debut in Waitress
  4. MCC Theater Terminates Neil LaBute as Playwright-in-Residence; Cancels Reasons to Be Pretty Happy
  5. Brandon Uranowitz, Stephanie Styles, James Snyder & More to Lead Grand Hotel at Encores!

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked The Phantom of the Opera Dear Evan Hansen Aladdin School of Rock - The Musical Anastasia Waitress Come From Away Chicago A Bronx Tale All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters
Exclusive Offers