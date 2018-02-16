Watch Come From Away Star Jenn Colella Sing 'Me and the Sky' on Today & Meet the Real Beverley Bass

Jenn Colella has been stirring audiences with her moving portrayal of America's first female airline captain Beverley Bass since the celebrated musical Come From Away began Broadway performances almost a year ago. Since then, Tony nominee Colella has earned acclaim for her performance along with forging a friendship with the real-life Bass. The pair made an appearance on Today on February 16 to share the musical's success. Watch Bass tell Megyn Kelly about her experience on 9/11 and hear Colella and the Come From Away cast deliver a moving rendition of "Me and the Sky" below. And don't miss the chance to see Come From Away live at the Schoenfeld Theatre.

